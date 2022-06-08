Ilen Rovers Hugh O'Neill helps out in Clare

ILEN Rovers club man Hugh O’Neill recently began a new role working as the strength and conditioning coach with the Clare GAA Academy and the Clare minor hurlers.

The 24-year-old GAA enthusiast who lives in Limerick said he initially applied for the academy job and subsequently ended up being appointed to both roles.

“Clare GAA advertised three places for academy strength and conditioning coaches, and I applied. An interview process was then held for the academy job and after that, I was then asked to take on the minor strength and conditioning job,” he said.

The Cork man is working in strength and conditioning in both codes with the various Clare academy teams. He said he is loving his new experience.

“I'm working as a strength and conditioning coach with teams which range from U14 to U16 level in both football and hurling, as well as being the minor hurling strength and conditioning coach.

"So far, it has been a great experience working with and learning from the other coaches and the Lead Academy and senior football strength and conditioning coach Rob Mulcahy.”

O'Neill said the strength and conditioning programme undertaken with the players is determined by various aspects such as their physique and body weight. This dictates what level of gym and field programme the players subsequently embark on with the experts.

“All teams do one pitch session a week where we coach different athletic development mechanics like acceleration, deceleration, change of direction, and some game-specific elements.

Clare GAA underage strength and conditioning coach Hugh O'Neill on the right with his brother Eoghan after Ilen Rovers won the South West U21 football championship in 2018.

"We get the U14 and U15 players in the gym in their schools and the U16 players in the gym at the Clare Centre of Excellence. We coach all players to be as proficient in as wide a range of lifts as possible starting with body weight and adding weight as proficiency improves, as well as integrating Olympic weightlifting.

“This is to ensure that when they graduate to adult age groups a strength coach can prescribe a wider range of lifts without having to teach them too much of the basics, as well as to improve their athletic competencies, prevent injuries and overall enhance performance across the underage age-groups.

"Most importantly, the players really enjoy it and they're learning good movement habits early which will serve them well going forward,” he added.

The Ilen Rovers footballer completed his third level studies in UL where he studied Sports and Exercise Science. He is currently combining his role with Clare GAA with studying for a Masters in Mental Skills and Mental Health in Sports and Exercise Science. He loves how psychology and strength and conditioning are combined in team sports.

“I went into college really enjoying coaching and aiming to become a sports psychologist. Throughout the course, I really became interested in the science behind strength and conditioning. I am now doing a Masters in Sport Psychology and I am starting to see how the psychological side of things feeds into the S&C side of things in a team sport. I think it is a good pairing of the two areas.”

O'Neill also briefly worked with Cork GAA as a strength and conditioning coach with the regional development squads last year.

“That was a great experience working with the regional development squads. I learned loads from Aidan O'Connell, the High-Performance Manager of Cork GAA.”

The strength and conditioning coach said he has very specific remits he has to achieve with the academy teams and the Clare minor hurling team.

“I'm responsible for programming and coaching gym sessions, planning and taking athletic development portions of the training, and monitoring wellness. I’m also responsible for managing the training load across various age groups within the academy. The minor job is the same with added periodisation of the season and additional pressure of competition.

“We are also trialing bio-banding in the academy, which is the grouping of players based on their maturation status rather than chronological age. This concept is growing in popularity, particularly in the Premier League Academies. The research looks like it may be the way forward for youth academies and it is an area I'm also researching for my thesis,” he added.

Strength and conditioning are now an integral part of all inter-county and club teams at both adult and underage level. Hugh said players appreciate the benefits it brings to their game.

“There has been a great buy-in from all the players and coaches. Our players really enjoy the progression of the training, and they can also see that the senior players are doing the same work in the same facilities. I think players and coaches are also seeing the benefits on the playing field.

"The culture of S&C in GAA is growing. It is encouraging to see many processes, like load monitoring and GPS use which are now commonplace. This can only improve the standard and professionalism of the sport.”

His busy schedule means he will not be able to play with his beloved Ilen Rovers this year. The talented footballer who enjoyed much underage success with the club has great memories of his playing days.

“I'm not playing football this year as I work weekends. We have training sessions on Saturdays and matches generally on a Sunday. I have great memories of playing with Ilen Rovers down through the years at underage and adult level. It is always nice to catch up with the lads when I can.”