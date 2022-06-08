Carrigaline are cream of the crop in the CWSSL U15 Premier League

Lakewood Athletic 0 Carrigaline United 6

CARRIGALINE were crowned champions after a convincing 6-0 victory over Lakewood Athletic in the Cork Schoolgirls U15 Premier League in Ovens.

Carrigaline knew going into this final league game that they needed to win to end Midleton’s slim hopes of catching them in the race for the league title. They put in one of their best displays of the season and captain Sarah O’Connell lifted the trophy in front of the large attendance.

Carrigaline managers Lisa and Mick O’Callaghan will be thrilled with their side’s success especially since their own daughters Rebecca and Sophie played a major part in their success. Carrigaline had some wonderful performances from Ava Buckley, Emily Wafer, Eve Twomey and Emma Adrenian.

Lakewood contributed to a highly entertaining encounter, but they just couldn’t create enough of chances to cause the Carrigaline defence any real problems. They did however have some notable displays from Aimee O’Connell, Katie Horgan, and Lily O’Flynn.

Carrigaline got off to a dream start when they took the lead after four minutes when Eve Twomey played a great ball out to Sarah O’Connell who unleashed an absolute screamer from 25 yards that flew to the roof of the net to give her side a 1-0 advantage.

In the 17th minute Lakewood winger Sile Og Walsh was inches away from levelling it up when her lob from the right wing flew over the keeper’s head but it was inches off target.

In the 23rd minute Carrigaline doubled their lead when Emma Adreian’s corner took a deflection off a Lakewood defender and into the net to give the away side a 2-0 lead at the break.

Carrigaline played some unreal football in the second half and in the 44th minute Emma Adrenian scored a beauty from outside the box and two minutes later she scored another wondergoal to give her side a commanding 4-0 advantage.

In the 55th minute Bambu Fryzowski cut in from the right wing and colly lobbed the keeper from just inside the box to make it 5-0. And to cap off a superb performance Eva Buckley hit a thunderous volley from outside the box to give Carrigaline United a superb 6-0 victory.

The league trophy was presented by CWSSL treasurer Sean Murphy to Carrigaline captain Sarah O’Connell.

LAKEWOOD: Cliondha Higgins, Aimee O’Connell, Emily Langan, Roisin O’Malley, Laura O’Mahoney, Sophie Neville, Sonya Syzmangha, Sile Óg Walsh, Lily O’Flynn, Kara Brett, Caoimhe O’Connor, Katie Horgan, Clare Murphy.

CARRIGALINE: Eabha O’Kelly, Aoife Murphy, Eve Twomey, Ciara O’Driscoll, Sophie O’Shea, Rebecca O’Callaghan, Eva Buckley, Sophie O’Callaghan, Emily Wafer, Emma Adrenia, Sarah O’Connell, Bambu Fryzowski, Eabha Wallace, Molly Prince, Hannah Joseph.