Rebel Wheelers delivered big displays again in basketball and rugby

IT was a phenomenal month for the Rebel Wheelers, as the wheelchair basketball team collected the Paddy Byrne Cup to seal the treble for the third season running.

Dominant performances over Kingdom Wheelblasters, winning 71-36 and then Killester in the final with a score of 72-36 sealed the deal at the National Sports Arena in Dublin on May 7.

Completing the treble for the third season running, Rebel Wheelers became the first in Irish wheelchair basketball history to do so, while remaining unbeaten too.

Their junior team rounded off the season on May 1 in the IWA Centre in Clontarf, Dublin with Conor Simpson and Klaudia Borkowska both making the All-Star team of the season.

The senior team will continue to train throughout the summer on Tuesdays at Ballyphehane Community Centre from 8pm to 10pm, Thursdays at Ursuline’s Secondary School, Blackrock from 6pm to 8pm and Sundays in the Upper Glanmire Community Hall from 9am to 11am.

Meanwhile, the wheelchair rugby team entered the third round of the Irish Wheelchair Rugby League unbeaten with a chance to claim the title for the first time since 2018.

Taking on Laois Lions and Ulster Barbarians at the IWA Centre.

The Rebels defeated Lions 36-25, then Ulster 50-33. There’s still one more round to go, which a date is yet to be confirmed for.

Training is on Monday nights at Cloghroe National School from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

All are welcome to come and give the hard-hitting para-sport a try!

The athletics sector of the club has seen a huge resurgence over the last 18 months with the Little Athletics event hosted alongside Cork Sports Partnership and Cork Sports Ability at the MTU athletics track.

They recently concluded with the Fun Fest, where the junior athletes got to put their skills to the test with javelin, shotput, and track racing involved.

Little Athletics returns on Thursday June 9 from 5pm to 6pm at the MTU Athletics track.

To celebrate Cork Bike Week, we partnered with Triathlon Ireland, Cork Sports Partnership and Crann Centre as part of our Saturday Morning Club to host an Introduction to Triathlons at the Crann Centre on May 21.

Members got to taste what one of the most gruelling sporting events can be like. By the end, participants were awarded with medals and certificates.

Saturday Morning Club is for junior members to try different sports, from wheelchair basketball or rugby, to boccia and more.

Plans are currently underway for the annual summer outings.

For more information on how to get involved with any of the wheelchair sports, email Secretary.RebelWheelers@iwasport.com.