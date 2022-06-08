Riverstown must take all three points against Douglas Hall to retain Premier League title

THERE are five games down for decision tonight in the Cork Women’s Senor Premier and First Divisions.

The standout game tonight is in the Premier League where Riverstown host high flying Douglas Hall in Glanmire.

Current champions Riverstown will know that they must take all three points in a bid to retain their league title. They are 12 points behind the Hall so a win tonight would put them right back in the title race. They had a convincing win over Castleview last week and manager Michael O’Sullivan would have been thrilled with his side’s performance.

They were solid out at the back with Chloe Ahern commanding the defence while Charley Moore, Jess O’Leary and Shannon Carson put in sterling performances in midfield. The main threat in this Riverstown side is their forward line where they have pace and superb finishers.

On the wings, Sophie Hudner and Caoimhe Mulcahy will cause the Douglas Hall defenders problems with their pace while Shannon Morrissey is so dangerous in front of the posts. And the return of Lauren Murphy is a big plus as the talented winger netted a hat trick last week in her first game this season.

The Hall are flying high at the top of the table, and they will have no fears about facing Riverstown tonight. They go into this match undefeated, and they have yet to drop a point. They are so strong all over the pitch with Emma McCarthy in excellent form at the heart of the defence while Amy McCarthy and Stacey Paul O’Regan are dominating in midfield.

They will be looking to Aoibhe Noonan and Alison O’Connell to get amongst the goals again tonight. This has all the makings of a close game, but Riverstown just might cause a mini upset and take the points.

Castleview travel to Cobh to take on Springfield Ramblers and they will be looking to improve on recent results. To be fair to Castleview they have been on the end of a couple of heavy defeats this season but never leave their heads drop and they have some very talented players in their squad.

Their midfielder Sophie Murphy would get into any of the top side’s teams and Donna Crowley, Lizzy Duncliffe and Emma Sheehan have been excellent this season. Springfield will have been disappointed with last week’s result at home to Douglas Hall and they should get back to winning ways tonight.

There should be another close game in Ovens where Lakewood host their rivals Wilton United. Lakewood's last outing was a 3-3 draw at home to Springfield when they conceded a last-minute equaliser. The form of Eimear Knightley and Chloe O’Donovan has been excellent so far this season and Niamh O’Donoghue will cause the Wilton rearguard trouble.

Wilton will need to take the points tonight to stay in contention and the recent signings of Ava Ronan, Kathleen O’Brien and Caithlin O’Sullivan have made a big difference already. This game is very tight to call, and it could easily end all square but really it is a game that both teams will want to win to keep the pressure on Douglas Hall.

In the First Division, Greenwood and Glenthorn clash in what should be a fiercely contested encounter. Glenthorn lead the table at the moment with Greenwood just two points behind them in second place. Glenthorn had a very convincing victory over Carrigaline two weeks back with the impressive Wendy Cahill hitting an incredible six goals.

They have some excellent players like Maggie Cullen and Kirsty Barrett, and they will be hoping to maintain their unbeaten start to their season. Greenwood will fancy their chances against the league leaders, and they are very strong all over the pitch and the signing of keeper Caroline Linss has made a huge difference.

Also, in the First Division Youghal entertain Kilworth, and the North Cork side will fancy their chances of taking all three points. They have really improved since last season and Karen Hayes will hope to get on the scoresheet again tonight.

TONIGHT:

Premier League: Springfield Ramblers v Castleview; Lakewood Athletic v Wilton United; Riverstown v Douglas Hall.

First Division: Youghal United v Kilworth Celtic; Glenthorn v Greenwood.