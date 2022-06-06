Leamlara and Bartlemy set to serve up a unique Sciath Na Scol local derby final

ON Wednesday next, June 8th, a unique Hurling ‘Local derby’ Final takes place at Pairc Ui Chaoimh when two neighbouring national Schools battle it out for ultimate Sciath Na Scol honours.

What makes this Final even more special is that cousins will be playing against cousins!

The two Schools are in the neighbouring parishes of Lisgoold and Rathcormac.

Leamlara NS is in the Lisgoold parish whilst Bartlemy NS is in Rathcormac parish.

Uniquely, also both schools in Wednesdays Final are dedicated to former Bishops of Cloyne.

John O'Brien, a native of Rockmills near KIldorerry was appointed Bishop of the United Dioceses of Cloyne and Ross in 1747.

This was during Penal Times so Bishop O'Brien lived for many years in a small secluded house in Ballinterry townland between Bartlemy and Rathcormac.

He died in exile at Lyons in France where he is buried.

The School in Bartlemy is dedicated to him -Bishop O'Brien NS, Bartlemy.

Likewise the School in Leamlara is dedicated to the late Bishop of Cloyne John Ahern.

A native of Lisgoold parish Bishop Ahern served as head of the Diocese from 1957 until 1987 and he died in 1997.

Bartlemy National School Sciath Na Scol team

Ms Joanne Kennelly is Principal of the Bartlemy School while Billy O'Connor holds that position in Leamlara, ably assisted by the long-serving Marie Murphy.

Leamlara NS has a school Roll of 160 students while Bartlemy has 106.

En route to this decider Leamlara defeated Glenville and Monkstown, got a walkover from Kinslae and defeated Shanagarry in the semi final. Bartlemy had a longer campaign with games v Ballincurrig, Curraglass, Kilmagner and Shanagarry before accounting for Glenville in the semi final.

Evidence of the influx of new families in both areas is the fact that the players who will lineout on Wednesday will include those with parents from Clare, Kilkenny, New Zealand, Dublin, Kerry, Clare, Mayo, Laois and Galway.

As well as the staff members in both schools Michael Walsh (Bishop O'Brien NS) and Michael Mulcahy (Bishop Ahern NS) are helping with the coaching of the young players.

Cathal O'Brien and Enda O'Donnell are first cousins.

Cathal’s mother is Michelle nee O Donoavan, a twin sister of Enda’s mother Terese so whichever School wins grandparents Michael and Nora O'Donovan will have something to cheer about.

To add more ‘spice’ to the encounter two of the Bishop Ahern NS staff Maeve Dooley and Katie Kelleher are from Rathcormac while Bishop O'Brien NS teacher Ms. Catherine Power’s mother Mary hails from Leamlara.