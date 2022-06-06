League semi-finals beckon for Sarsfields, Kanturk and Douglas

Sarsfields, Kanturk and Douglas are all but assured of places in the semi-finals of Division 1 of the RedFM Hurling League after all three recorded victories at the weekend.

In Group B, Sars and Kanturk beat Bride Rovers and Ballymartle respectively to both move to 13 points from seven matches. With just two rounds of the regular league remaining, they are four points clear of third-placed Erin’s Own and Charleville – one of the top two would need to lose their two games with the chasing duo winning both in order to take a qualification spot.

Luke Hackett, Shane O’Regan and Aaron Myers all found the net as Sars beat Bride by 3-20 to 0-14 in Riverstown on Sunday, with Kanturk having been on the right side of a 2-15 to 1-12 scoreline against Ballymartle on Saturday. James Fitzpatrick and Liam O’Keeffe goaled for the Duhallow side.

Charleville triumphed by 4-20 to 2-9 against Mallow on Thursday, with Andrew Cagney landing 2-2 while Tim Hawe and Cillian Cagney found the net as well. The defeats for Bride, Ballymartle and Mallow mean that none of them can finish in the top five and so they will be in Division 2 of the revamped league next year.

Erin’s Own had been two points ahead of Charleville going into the weekend but they lost by 1-15 to 1-12 against Carrigtwohill on Thursday. Tomás Hogan and Liam Gosnell got the Carrig goals to keep alive their hopes of being in Division 2.

On Thursday night, Glen Rovers were 2-23 to 1-18 winners against St Finbarr’s. Conor Dorris’s goal midway through the first half helped the Glen to a 1-13 to 0-7 half-time lead and he finished with 1-10 in total. Simon Kennefick, Dean Brosnan, Brian Moylan and David Dooling were also among the scorers and it was Kennefick – returning to action after a long injury lay-off – who got the second-half goal to secure the win. Jamie Lenihan got the St Finbarr’s goal.

With Blackrock not in action until Tuesday night against Midleton, Douglas were able to move two points clear at the top of Group A with a 2-23 to 3-16 victory at home to Killeagh on Saturday. Owen Dolan and Ian Lucey got the goals for the city side and they are now four points clear of third-placed Fr O’Neills with two games left – even if the sides were to finish level on points, O’Neills would have to make up a scoring-difference deficit.

The Ballymacoda/Ladysbridge side kept their hopes alive with a 2-21 to 0-22 win over Bishopstown on Saturday as Billy Dunne and Liam O’Driscoll scored goals with Declan Dalton on song from a point-scoring perspective.

The result means that Bishopstown will be in Division 2 next year and so will Newcestown, who lost to Na Piarsaigh by 2-13 to 0-17. Evan Sheehan got both of the Piarsaigh goals, while Jerry Lane and Seán Griffin found the net as Newtownshandrum beat Fermoy by 2-15 to 1-14.

Courcey Rovers remain unbeaten in Division 2 Group A after they drew with Kildorrery last Thursday night. The result means they have five wins and two draws but Kilworth could draw level with the Ballinspittle/Ballinadee side if they beat third-placed Carrigaline next week. Carrig lost at home to Ballyhea on Saturday while Watergrasshill beat Blarney in Thursday’s other game.

Despite not playing, it was a good weekend for Group B leaders Inniscarra as their Muskerry rivals Éire Óg and Ballincollig both lost, to Bandon and Castlelyons respectively. Those results mean that, with two rounds remaining, Inniscarra are top with 11 points, one clear of the chasing duo. Valley Rovers and Bandon are two points further back.

Castlemartyr stay top of Division 3 Group C after a good win away to Glen Rovers’ second team. They are a point ahead of Cloughduv, who beat Sarsfields, and Ballygiblin, who were not in action.

In Group A, St Catherine’s are on the verge of a semi-final appearance after their win over Dungourney left them four clear of second-placed Aghabullogue, albeit with a game more played. Group B winners Lisgoold had a comprehensive win over Dripsey and Argideen Rangers are up to second after they edged Russell Rovers.