Éire Óg setting the pace in Cork LGFA Division 1

ÉIRE Óg remain the club to catch atop the Cork LGFA Division 1 county league heading into a brief summer break.

The Ovens club maintained their perfect start with a fourth straight Division 1 league victory away to Araglen Desmonds Buí. Leading 2-8 to 0-7 at the interval, Araglen were unable to prevent a rampant Éire Óg from coming close to doubling their total by the end of a second period that finished 4-15 to 0-9.

Full-forward Marie O’Leary top-scored with 2-3. Laura Cleary (1-6), Niamh O’Shea (1-2), Emer McKay, Leah Hayes, Shauna Cronin and Sadbh McGoldrick were also amongst Éire Óg’s scorers.

Second-placed Inch Rovers stayed within three points of the Division 1 pacesetters thanks to a 3-12 to 2-10 success away to St Val’s. Down 2-3 to 0-5 at the interval, Inch’s improved second-half performance yielded a deserved victory thanks to standout Lisa Hartnett, Noelle O’Donovan and Aoibhe Joyce displays.

The Inch Rovers senior team that lost 3-6 to 0-8 to Cork LGFA Division 1A table-toppers Éire Óg last weekend.

Played at a sun-kissed Kilmurry, there was only a point in it with seven minutes to go before Rovers registered their third league win in four outings. Tara Hickey contributed a brace of goals in a fixture Ciara Barry, Anne Walsh, Aoibhe Joyce, Aoife Walsh, Noelle O’Donovan, Kate Harrington and Lydia Williams also featured on the Inch scoresheet.

Also in Division 1A, Kinsale moved into joint-third place courtesy of a hard-earned victory at home to Fermoy. Two evenly-matched sides delivered a cracking game in warm conditions. Level at the break, it took two second half goals before Kinsale eventually saw off their opponents, 3-8 to 0-13.

Sadhbh O’Leary had an afternoon to remember. The Cork and Kinsale forward scored 2-2 including goals via a penalty and a free. Caoimhe Horgan raised Kinsale’s other green flag on a day Lorraine Copithorne and Ava McCarthy also contributed. Saoirse Moore and Abbie Scannell provided the bulk of Fermoy’s scores with Aoibhe Carey, Muireann O’Brien, Laura Lardner and Eve Buckley also impressing.

Things are just as tight atop the Cork LGFA Division 1B county league table. Similar to Éire Óg, leaders Clonakilty have yet to drop a point following four consecutive victories.

In their latest outing, the West Cork club travelled to Aghada and recorded a 5-9 to 3-8 triumph amid sweltering conditions. Despite missing a penalty, Clonakilty led 2-5 to 1-5 at the short whistle before Aghada dominated the third quarter. Clonakilty were not to be denied however, and three second-half goals maintained the Brewery Town’s perfect start.

Kiya O’Mahony (two), Katie O’Driscoll, Sinead O’Donovan and Millie Condon found the net for a West Cork side that also had contributions from Ciara Ryan, Clare O’Leary and Orla Lowney. Clare Walsh, Mary Leahy and Brianna Smith goals couldn’t prevent Aghada from experiencing a third loss of their league campaign.

DIVISION 1B

Glanmire remain in the hunt for Division 1B honours thanks to a narrow 1-10 to 0-8 defeat of Mourneabbey.

Bride Rovers secured their second Division 1B League win of the season following a high-scoring encounter with Valley Rovers. Maeve Leamy was in terrific form, notching 3-4 in Rovers’ 5-15 to 3-4 success. Jennifer Cahill, Leah Hallihan, Jennifer Barry, Aoife O’Riordan, Emma Roche and Eleanor Ahern also scored in Bride’s latest victory.

DIVISION 2

Douglas’ perfect start to the Cork LGFA Division 2 county league continued with a 4-10 to 0-8 win at home to Rosscarbery. An improving Naomh Abán stayed within striking distance of the league leaders thanks to a comprehensive win away to Donoughmore.

Dohenys remain in the hunt for promotion from Division 2 despite a first league loss at home to West Cork rivals Castlehaven. The latter took all three points from their trip to Dunmanway following a hard-earned 1-11 to 0-5 victory.

Grainne O’Sullivan was the Haven’s top contributor with 1-4 in a fixture Ellie McCarthy, Hannah Sheehy, Katie Cronin and Emma Daly also scored. Michelle Love, Ava O’Donovan, Claire O’Brien, Ruth Collins and Noelle O’Mahony were amongst Dohenys’ scorers.

Another Division 2 West Cork derby saw O’Donovan Rossa register their first league win at the expense of Bantry Blues.

The Skibbereen club ran out 2-14 to 0-5 winners thanks to Lisa Harte and Lia Hogan raising green flags. Fiona Leonard, Jessica Beechinor, Eimear Byrne, Emer McCarthy, Fionnuala O’Driscoll, Sarah Hurley and Cliona O’Sullivan were amongst O’Donovan Rossa’s other scorers.

There will be a welcome break for club footballers over the next three weeks. That is because the next round of Cork LGFA county league fixtures are not scheduled to take place until the weekend of June 25-26.