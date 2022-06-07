Cork City manager Danny Murphy: 'We are a nice team but nice people don’t finish anywhere...'

CORK City women’s manager Danny Murphy says his players need to start working harder if they want to continue to play for the club.

Murphy’s first game in charge took place at Turner’s Cross on Saturday evening but it wasn’t the homecoming the Cockney Rebel was hoping for as City were demolished 7-0 by Peamount United.

“I think it sums up the way their season has gone really”, the frustrated boss began shortly after full time.

“For me in the first half… they just didn’t work hard enough. They worked a lot harder than us and we just gave up the ball too easily and in areas where we had good possession of it.

“One pass or two passes seems to lead to a team being through on goal on us. We have got to learn how to be a little bit stronger on the ball and not concede goals.

“It’s hard to watch because we set up right and then we give the ball away and then we are open and that can’t be the case.

“I don’t think there is loads of work that needs to be done. For me, they have just got to work harder. I don’t think that we outwork other teams and it’s too easy to outwork us.

“That comes from training and it comes from the group, the individuals that we get together and everyone understands what needs to be done and how we need to do things.

We need to be a team that works a lot harder than we showed today. We need to show that we are willing to put in the time and effort to work hard.

“We are where we are for a reason, it’s no one else’s fault.

“It’s not the last manager’s or anyone else’s fault, it’s the effort that you put into the game that gets you something out of it and I don’t feel we are doing that.

“I said to them after the game that there are a few of you here that actually worked hard and put in the time and effort and threw a few tackles in. but we are far too nice, far too nice.

“We are a nice team but nice people don’t finish anywhere. I’m proud to be a part of Cork City, they’re good girls, they’re good players but I just think maybe training is too slow.

“Maybe there’s not enough pressure on them to work hard enough in training that’s why it doesn’t come out on the pitch.

“I said to them at half-time that I think a lot of you here are just happy to play for Cork City and don’t think they’re here and wanting to progress and wanting to improve and get better.

“For me, they have got to work hard if they want to play for this club.”