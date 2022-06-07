Ballyhea to feature in GAA webinar

Ballyhea’s Jim Codd will feature in a new social finance GAA webinar that takes places tonight. ‘Supporting GAA Clubs on and off the Pitch’ is the title of the online panel discussion.

The social finance model offers tailored support to volunteer-led, community-focused organisations like GAA clubs to achieve their long-term goals. That’s according to Community Finance Ireland (CFI), who urged GAA clubs across the island of Ireland consider social finance when thinking about how to sustain and grow their club into the future.

Between 2016 and 2021, Community Finance Ireland has supported Ballyhea GAA in Cork, through a total of €50,000 in social finance loans to invest in new equipment or kit, improved facilities or new developments.

Nora Keogh, Client Relationship Manager in Munster, said: “We work with clubs right across the island of Ireland and from Bantry to Ballymoney, and from Dublin to Dingle, they’re facing many of the same challenges as clubs here across Cork. GAA clubs are often the heart of a local community and it’s vital that they invest in their future to sustain that important role as community hub for generations to come.

“GAA clubs are more than the teams who line out every week – they’re the coaching staff, the groundskeepers and kit team, the hospitality staff, the bus drivers, the board members and those tireless volunteers who rise to every task at hand. The heritage of a club relies on these people, and it’s important that clubs invest in the future of those volunteers just as they would look to the future of their senior panel.

“Passing on the baton to the younger generation coming up – both on and off the pitch – is vital for the sustainability of clubs in Cork and through the hands-on support from our team at Community Finance Ireland, clubs can rely on fair and flexible social finance solutions that can help them become self-sustainable as a club and community hub.”

Between 2016 and 2021, CFI has supported 73 GAA clubs across the island of Ireland to the tune of £3.2million in Northern Ireland and €5.1million in the Republic of Ireland.

The webinar series will be hosted by Off the Ball sports reporter Aisling O’Reilly. Each event will focus on a different part of the island with a panel of speakers from local GAA clubs.

The third webinar will focus on the challenges faced by GAA clubs in Munster. Speaking at the webinar at 7pm tonight are Jim Codd of Ballyhea, Freddy McInerney (Newmarket-On-Fergus, Co. Clare) and Nora Keogh, client relationship manager, Community Finance Ireland .

To attend, [url= https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/supporting-gaa-clubs-on-and-off-the-pitch-webinar-munster-tickets-313376265847]register here.

Meanwhile, Cork’s potential route to an All-Ireland SHC final has become clearer after the weekend’s hurling games.

As well as both provincial championships coming to a close, with Limerick and Kilkenny taking the honours, the second-tier Joe McDonagh Cup concluded, with Antrim holding off a late Kerry fightback to secure the honours and a return to the Leinster championship.

That means a trip to Corrigan Park in Belfast for Cork next weekend, while Kerry host Wexford, who finished third in the Leinster round-robin.

Cork and Wexford will be massive favourites to win those games, and if they do, the Rebels’ next outing would be an All-Ireland quarter-final against Galway, likely a double-header at FBD Semple Stadium alongside Clare v Wexford.

If Cork were to get the better of the Tribesmen, their next opponents would depend on how the other match went – if Clare also made the semi-finals, they would meet Kilkenny, meaning Cork going head-to-head with Limerick. On the other hand, a Wexford victory would mean them playing Limerick with Cork up against Kilkenny in a repeat of last year’s semi-final.

Before any such events can be taken into consideration, of course, Cork must get the better of Antrim, who claimed a second McDonagh Cup in three years as they beat the Kingdom by 5-22 to 4-24 – Kerry’s third straight final loss.

Conal Cunning scored 1-9 for the Glensmen, with Ciarán Clarke landing 2-2 while James McNaughton and Seaan Elliott also found the net.

The game will be Cork’s first championship meeting with Antrim since the 2010 All-Ireland quarter-final, when the Rebels won by 1-25 to 0-19 in Croke Park. The last time Cork played in Antrim was a 2014 league meeting in Ballycastle, an 0-18 to 1-12 victory.