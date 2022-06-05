John Cleary concedes Cork found it tough against ultra-defensive Louth

CORK’S fate will be determined by the time most people scramble out of bed on Bank Holiday Monday morning.

Their place in the draw for round 2 of the All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers was assured by a 2-12 to 2-8 win over Louth at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday.

Cork face one of the losing provincial finalists next weekend, either Limerick, Roscommon, Kildare‘, or Donegal, with the draw taking place on RTÉ Radio just after the 8.30am news headlines.

Games will be played at a neutral venue and the expectation is that Cork will play on Sunday due to the hurlers’ game the day before against Derry as well as the minor footballers taking on Derry in the All-Ireland quarter-final the same afternoon.

Venues could range from Cusack Park for a Roscommon game, Thurles for Kildare and Portlaoise for Donegal, but Cork could get a home tie against Limerick based on their home and away arrangement.

Goals from captain Brian Hurley and Colm O’Callaghan as well as a masterclass in free-taking by Steven Sherlock helped Cork to victory over defence-minded Louth.

“In the end, it was relief because Louth made it very hard for us in the first half and maybe we didn’t cope as well as we should have,” said interim manager John Cleary afterwards.

We ended up going into corners as they defended very, very deep and while we expected Louth to be defensive, we didn’t think it would be from inside their own 45.

“We said at half-time that we would have to be patient and as long we kept being a point or two ahead it meant we didn’t have to go chasing the game.

TIRED

“It was up to Louth then at some stage to come out and we knew they wouldn’t be able to keep that going all the time.

“They tired and when we got in for our first goal, we probably thought ‘this is it’ and definitely with our second we reckoned we’d win it handily enough.

“However, we left them back into the game and they pushed up on us which they might have some regrets because they might have done so earlier. Who knows where it would have taken them and no doubt it would have been a much better spectacle for everyone.”

Cork manager John Cleary after the win on Saturday. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Cork never trailed in a game in which the sides were level three times with the Rebels one ahead at the interval.

“The main thing, though, is that we got over the line and we’re relieved with that. We’re not used to playing against such ultra-defensive teams.

In the league against Derry it wasn’t as defensive as that and we just found it hard to break down.

“Here in Munster you’re playing teams that might be a bit defensive, but not to the same extent as this. Our two goals came from our probing and just being patient.

“On another day we could so easily have been caught if Louth had scored a goal with 10 minutes to go they would definitely have shut up shop completely then and we may not have been able to get the scores.

“We were two points up for much of the second half and that meant we were able to be patient, not force it and give the ball away.”

Clare will also be in the hat after their 1-11 to 1-9 win over Meath and Mayo survived, too, denying Monaghan by 1-13 to 0-12. All-Ireland champions Tyrone were knocked out by Armagh.

ALL-IRELAND QUALIFIER DRAW:

Provincial runners-up: Kildare, Donegal, Roscommon, Limerick.

Round 1 winners: Cork, Armagh, Mayo, Clare.

Quarter-finals: Next weekend's winners will progress to the All-Ireland quarter-finals at the end of June against provincial champions: Dublin, Kerry, Derry, Galway.

The All-Ireland semi-final pairings are Kerry v Dublin; Derry v Galway.