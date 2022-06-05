Cork footballers can push on now after breaking down Louth shield

CORK saw off the challenge of Louth at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday where the small crowd in attendance were all praying that there would be no extra time.

Another 20 minutes of having to watch the ultra-defensive effort of Louth would have been difficult to endure.

Mickey Harte’s side put up a 15-man defensive shield in front of their own goal throughout, and while Cork were happy to move the ball from sideline to sideline it was difficult to create scoring opportunities, as well as being tough to watch.

There was 16.48 on the clock when Louth got their opening score, a punched effort from Liam Jackson, after Cork had turned the ball over 30 yards out from the Louth goal and the wee county broke at pace to cut through the stretched Cork defence too easily, and Jackson was able to punch the ball home first time over the head of goalkeeper Chris Kelly.

BODY BLOW

Cork had completely dominated the opening quarter, and would have felt extremely comfortable at being 0-3 to no score up, so that goal was certainly an early body blow.

Louth completely conceded all Cork’s kick-outs, withdrawing everyone deep into their own half for each restart. It was a nice luxury to have for John Cleary’s side to have, but they will not have it as easy to win primary possession against any other side in the competition, and indeed, would have learned very little in terms of developing an effective kick-out strategy of their own that can operate under pressure.

Chris Kelly is tackled by Louth's Ciaran Keenan. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Ironically, it was from Louth’s own long kick-outs that Cork managed to get a bit of change from, as three of Cork’s first-half points came directly from possession won by Louth going long with their kick-out.

Brian Hurley scored a beauty from play on the half-hour mark, in what was only Cork’s second score from play to that juncture, which illustrated how effective Louth’s defensive shield was working. At the other end Louth only kicked their first point from play after 34.42, but that earlier goal (also from play) had given them real oxygen in the tie. Given how much that Louth were flooding the area in front of their own goal, thereby congesting the space that Cork’s main sharpshooters Steven Sherlock and Cathail O’Mahony occupied, meant that Cork’s main attacking threats were effectively nullified.

To compound this there was simply not enough of a scoring threat coming from the half-forward line and midfield, meaning that Cork were completely reliant on the free-taking of Sherlock, and the few moments of quality from Brian Hurley, to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

The wall of Louth defenders made it difficult for Cork to get within shooting range, which is illustrated by the fact Cork had nine turnovers in that opening half, which ended with them leading by 0-7 to 1-3.

BIG SAVES

Chris Kelly made two saves in the 48th minute when Cork were only two points up, in what were crucial moments in the outcome of this qualifier. Had Louth scored another major at that point then the outcome could have been different.

Cork went a whole 16 minutes without a score between minutes 38 and 54, a run that was ended with a sweetly struck Sherlock 45 after a deft Brian Hayes pass along the deck had almost engineered a goal chance for the onrushing Hurley. A whole 10 minutes would pass before we would get another score, as Louth maintained their negative approach and Cork had to be extremely patient in working the ball around them, often transferring the ball at snail’s pace, until eventually they engineered another shooting chance for Hurley, which he took expertly.

And a minute later Louth got caught in possession high up the pitch and Cork got the ball into the hands of the right man, as Sean Powter finally got a chance to run at the heart of the Louth defence.

And while the Douglas man was tackled, the ball popped invitingly into the grateful hands of Brian Hayes and the St Finbarr’s man fed Hurley to blast home and finally put some daylight between the sides.

Louth scored a goal and three good points after Hurley’s goal, to prove that can actually play football if allowed to, but Cork made sure with a brilliant Colm O’Callaghan goal in injury time, after a wonderful piece of skill from Sherlock, and another Sherlock placed ball effort.