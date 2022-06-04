Sat, 04 Jun, 2022 - 19:56

Cork intermediates have too much balance for Kilkenny

Trevor Coleman's side got the job done at rain-swept Páirc Uí Rinn in the All-Ireland series
Cork intermediates have too much balance for Kilkenny

Cork's Michelle Murphy fires over a point from play against Kilkenny. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Mary Newman

Cork 0-14 Kilkenny 1-5 

CORK made it two victories from two in the Glen Dimplex Intermediate Championship as they overcame last season's defeated All-Ireland finalists Kilkenny at rain-drenched Páirc Uí Rinn.

Continuous heavy rain made conditions hard for both sides with the slippery surface making for a lot of unforced errors but credit the players who worked hard all through.

Kilkenny played with just two in their inside line and with both defences enjoying numerical advantage scores were hard to come by. The game was nine minutes old before Ciara O'Keeffe set up Aoife Cantwell to point the opener. Thirteen minutes in Joanne Casey converted a Cork 45 and she added a second from play to give Cork the lead.

Michelle Murphy and Emma Monogue swapped points but Cork finished the half stronger with points from Cliona O'Callaghan and Casey to lead 0-5 to 0-2 at the break.

Kilkenny went with three in their inside line for the second half and from the restart, they came at Cork, Emma Manogue won a free and converted but crucial Cork got the next three scores with Casey, Hayley Ryan and Rachel Harty pointing.

Kilkenny had a glimmer of hope when they grabbed a fortuitous goal as Hannah Scott dispossessed Cork keeper Stefanie Beausang to finish to the net to cut the Cork lead to two.

Trevor Coleman's side upped their work-rate in response with five points without reply to stretch their advantage to seven points with ten minutes remaining and from her to the full-time whistle there was only going to be one winner.

Emma Monogue and Aine Phelan had later Kilkenny points as in between substitute Lauren Homan had one on a day when Cork were full value for their victory.

Cork corner-forward Hayley Ryan is pushed away from goals by Niamh Leahy, Kilkenny. Picture: Larry Cummins. 
Cork corner-forward Hayley Ryan is pushed away from goals by Niamh Leahy, Kilkenny. Picture: Larry Cummins. 

Scorers for Cork: J Casey 0-6 (0-3 f, 0-1 45), M Murphy, H Ryan, R Harty 0-2 each, L Homan, C O'Callaghan 0-1 each.

Kilkenny: E Manogue 0-3 f, H Scott 1-0, A Phelan (f), A Cantwell 0-1 each.

CORK: S Beausang; N O’Leary, K Falvey, A Moloney; J O’Leary, K Kilcommins, L O’Sullivan; L Callanan, R Harty; J Casey, M Murphy, S Hutchinson, R O’Shea, C O’Callaghan, H Ryan.

Subs: K Hickey for C O’Callaghan (40), L Homan for R O’Shea (46), C Finn for H Ryan (58), T McCarthy for M Murphy (61).

KILKENNY: S Farrell; J Cass, R Phelan, A O’Connor; S O’Keeffe, C Murphy, N Leahy; D Quigley, A Cantwell; S Treacy (c), H Scott, L Hegarty; T Donnelly, C O'Keeffe, E Manogue.

Subs: R Brennan for D Quigley (h-t), C Comeford for T Donnelly (40), N Sweeney for L Hegarty (54), A Phelan for S Treacy (54), T Ronan for H Scott (60).

Referee: Aaron Hogg (Clare).

More in this section

Athletic stars hoping to break records at Cork City Sports Athletic stars hoping to break records at Cork City Sports
Kerry v Cork - Electric Ireland Munster GAA Minor Football Championship Final Cork minor footballers ended a long wait with dazzling defeat of Kerry
Cork's Aaron Hill is back on the snooker professional tour after winning his card back Cork's Aaron Hill is back on the snooker professional tour after winning his card back
cork camogie
<p>Ballincollig basketball club U15 Ciarán Fitzsimons taking on Neptune's Justin Raheem. Both players are included in the Ireland summer panel.</p>

11 Cork clubs represented in Basketball Ireland U15 summer squads

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates
Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis

Latest

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more