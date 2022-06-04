Cork v Louth: Player ratings from the footballers win at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

CHRIS KELLY: In his first start, the Éire Óg club man made two critical saves in the second half. 7

MAURICE SHANLEY: Tidy performance. With Louth refusing to engage in an actual game of football he didn't have a lot to do defensively. 6

KEVIN O’DONOVAN: Was heavily involved in the second half as a runner down the right flank and unlucky not to get a couple of scores. 7

SEÁN POWTER: Bombed forward to shred the Louth blanket defence for Brian Hurley's crucial goal. Hoovered up loads of breaking ball. 8

JOHN COOPER: Quiet first half after a stormer against Kerry but much more prominent in the second period. 6

RORY MAGUIRE: Kept tabs on danger man Sam Mulroy, holding him scoreless from play. 7

MATTIE TAYLOR: Loads of running and plenty of possession as an attacking wing-back, especially in the first half. 7

IAN MAGUIRE: Hugely experienced and did all the simple things right. 7

COLM O’CALLAGHAN: Powerhouse number eight slammed home a great goal late on. 7

JOHN O’ROURKE: A very frustrating afternoon for the half-forwards, who got lost in the packed middle third. 6

EOGHAN McSWEENEY: Great to see the Knocknagree native starting after a torrid time with injuries. 6

DAN DINEEN: A very capable shooter, his role for Cork is to forage down the sidelines. 6

STEVEN SHERLOCK: His free-taking was deadly when Louth choked up the attack. Also scored from play and set up O'Callaghan's goal. 7

BRIAN HURLEY: Given how difficult it was to score from play, his haul of 1-3 was remarkable. Also clipped over a mark and tracked back to the middle to force turnovers that led to two points. 9

CATHAIL O’MAHONY: The way Louth were structured, the brilliant inside forward couldn't get any meaningful possession and came off at half-time. 5

SUBS

BRIAN HAYES: Made a really big impact in the second half. Rangy, quick and a scoring threat. 8

Damien Gore, Tadhg Corkery, Cian Kiely, Paul Walsh: All involved on their introductions, especially Gore. 6