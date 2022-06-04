Cork survive in mad-cap finish to reach All-Ireland SFC R2 in the qualifiers

Cork 2-12 Louth 2-8

WHAT a crazy finish there was to a game in which Cork qualified for the All-Ireland SFC R2 Qualifiers at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday.

A Brian Hurley goal after 65 minutes, following Sean Powter and Brian Hayes build-up play, seemed to have made it a smooth run-in for Cork at 1-11 to 1-5.

But, Louth, threw away the shackles and went for broke, scoring the next three points as the game entered four minutes’ additional time.

Cork midfielder Colm O’Callaghan, then cracked in a second goal, a minute from the end, only for Louth substitute Conor Grimes to reply in kind at the other end 30 seconds later.

And there was still time for Steven Sherlock to land the insurance free in the final act to close out a remarkable finish.

Louth set out their stall from the throw-in by withdrawing everyone behind their 45m line forcing Cork to move the ball laterally much of the time.

Yet they were patient and composed in kicking the opening three points courtesy of a Sherlock free and two from Hurley, including a ‘mark.’ Cork were then hit with a sucker-punch after 17 minutes, when Powter left Dan Dineen with too much to do to with an under-hit pass deep in the Louth defence.

The visitors broke at pace to slice the home defence apart as Sam Mulroy, who had missed a couple of earlier frees, teed it up for wing-back Liam Jackson to palm the ball over the head of debutant keeper Chris Kelly for a shock goal.

Somehow, Louth were on level terms as they were a second time after Mulroy cancelled out another Sherlock free before the Cork free-take kicked two beauties from distance for 0-6 to 1-1 after 27 minutes.

A second Mulroy free narrowed the gap to the minimum and that was the way it stood at the interval, too, Hurley chalking up his third point with a super effort from the 45m line.

Yet, Louth hit back with their first point from play entering two minutes’ injury-time, corner-back Dan Corcoran venturing forward successfully for 0-7 to 1-3 at half-time.

Cork introduced Hayes for the second-half in place of Cathail O’Mahony, who struggled to make any impression in the opening period.

Louth kicked the first score on the resumption to level matters a third time, Mulroy converting a free.

Cork inched two in front again, when Kelly was called upon to make a crucial double save in the 49th minute.

He stood up parry a stinging shot from John Clutterbuck and then did the same, when the ball came across goal and Ciaran Keenan tried his luck with a palmed effort.

Hurley was close to a Cork goal moments later though Sherlock converted the resulting ’45 and Louth’s goal lived a charmed life as a Matte Taylor effort was stopped on the line by a defender.

Cork survived in the helter-skelter climax to earn a place in Monday morning’s draw.

Scorers for Cork: S Sherlock 0-8, 6f, 1’45, B Hurley 1-4, 1 ‘mark’, C O’Callaghan 1-0.

Scorers for Louth: L Jackson 1-1, C Grimes 1-0, S Mulroy 0-4f, C Downey, D Corcoran, T Jackson 0-1 each.

CORK: C Kelly (Eire Og); S Powter (Douglas), M Shanley (Clonakilty), K O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers); J Cooper (Eire Og), R Maguire (Castlehaven), M Taylor (Mallow); C O’Callaghan (Eire Og), I Maguire (St Finbarr’s); J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), E McSweeney (Knocknagree), D Dineen (Cill na Martra); S Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), B Hurley (Castlehaven), captain, C O’Mahony (Mitchelstown).

Subs: B Hayes (St Finbarr’s) for O’Mahony half-time, D Gore (Kilmacabea) for O’Rourke 50, T Corkery (Cill na Martra) for Powter temp 68-70, C Kiely (Ballincollig) for Dineen 70, P Walsh (Kanturk) for McSweeney 70+3.

LOUTH: J Calliff; D Corcoran, B Duffy, D McKenny; D McConnor, N Sharkey, L Jackson; J Clutterbuck, C Early; C McKeever, S Mulroy, captain, C Downey; C Lennon, D Nally, R Burns.

Subs: C Keenan for Burns 43, T Durnin for Early 44, L Grey for McKeever 62, C Grimes for Nally 64, T Jackson for Lennon 65.

Referee: F Kelly (Longford).