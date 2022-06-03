Fri, 03 Jun, 2022 - 21:29

Munster's season comes to a sorry end with a heavy defeat away to Ulster

Johann van Graan signed off as Reds' head coach on a low note
Alex Kendellen of Munster during the loss at Kingspan Stadium. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Derek daly

Ulster 36 Munster 17 

MUNSTER'S season ended with a heavy defeat at the hands of Ulster in the URC quarter-final at Kingspan Stadium on Friday evening, to ensure that Johann van Graan’s tenure ended with a whimper.

Munster started extremely sloppily, with knock-ons, poor exits and messy lineouts and Ulster capitalised when a quick tap penalty from James Hume 5m from the Munster line allowed scrum-half John Cooney to walk in the easiest of tries in the 10th minute, while half of the Munster team were distracted with some handbags on their own 22 line.

Munster finally got going, scoring an excellent try from Jean Kleyn in the 19th minute after some meaty carries from the likes of Farrell, Scannell and Coombes, with the big lock regathering after Alex Kendellen’s pass had ricocheted off of his boot.

Soon after Joey Carbery butchered a try and Ulster went straight down the other end, showing the type of handling that Munster couldn’t, as the entire Ulster backline combined off first phase ball, which ended with winger Ethan McIlroy putting his full-back Stewart Moore away for a brilliant 25th minute try.

Ulster were in again in the 33rd minute with Munster leaving an acre of space free on their left wing and when James Hume fizzed a pass out to Moore he was in again as Ulster deservedly led 19-7 at the break.

Munster’s body language had been atrocious in the first half and the expectancy was that there would be considerable improvement after the break, but if anything it got worse, as Damian de Allende left a gaping hole in midfield which Stuart McCloskey and James Hume easily exploited, to put Nick Timoney away for another simple first phase try in the 42nd minute.

Munster did get across the whitewash, with Keith Earls acrobatically scoring one-handed in the left corner after a bullet of a pass from Craig Casey in the 53rd minute, but three minutes later Cooney pushed Ulster back out to a three score lead with a penalty.

The Munster mistakes kept coming, with Hume getting the try in the 62nd minute that his display deserved, and while Earls scored a 70th-minute consolation, there was no disguising that this was one of the poorest Munster displays in the professional era.

Ulster's James Hume scores a try against Munster. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Ulster's James Hume scores a try against Munster. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Scorers for Ulster: Cooney (1 try, 1 pen, 2 cons), Moore (2 tries), Timoney, Hume (1 try each).

Munster: Carbery (1 con), Earls (2 tries), Kleyn (1 try).

ULSTER: Moore, Baloucoune, Hume, McCloskey, McIlroy, Burns, Cooney, Warwick, Herring, O’Toole, O’Connor, Henderson (c), Marcus Rea, Timoney, Vermeulen.

Subs: O’Sullivan for Warwick (20), Doak for Cooney (58), Andrew for Herring (64), Treadwell for O’Connor (65), Madigan for Burns (68), Matt Rea for Vermeulan (71), Milasinovich for O’Toole (74).

MUNSTER: Haley, Conway, Farrell, de Allende, Earls, Carbery, Murray, J Wycherley, Scannell, Archer, Kleyn, F Wycherley, O’Mahony (c), Kendellen, Coombes.

Subs: Casey for Murray (39), Healy for Conway (44), Loughman and Ryan for J Wycherley and Archer (50), Barron and Ahern for Scannell and Coombes (63), Cloete for Ahern (71), Scannell for Barron (74).

Referee: Jaco Peyper

