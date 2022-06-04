Christy O'Connor: Cork footballers must push on to an All-Ireland quarter-final

WHEN Seán Cavanagh offered his opinion on Cork the night after they lost to Kerry last month, he certainly wasn’t subscribing to the general theory that Cork could take confidence from the manner of their display.

Speaking on The Sunday Game, Cavanagh found little or no positives from Cork’s performance.

He had already written off Cork’s season before they even kicked a ball in the qualifiers.

“I watched Cork celebrate after beating Offaly in the league and that kept them in the All-Ireland championship,” said Cavanagh.

I’m not sure that’s the place for them. Maybe for a young team, the Tailteann Cup could be the place for them to develop.”

In his newspaper column the following day, Cavanagh was even more cutting. He mentioned how Roy Keane had been spotted in the crowd at Páirc Ui Rinn during the game, and how Keane was one of the most remarkable Irish sportspeople the county has produced in its history, along with Sonia O’Sullivan, Ronan O’Gara, Vincent O’Brien, Denis Irwin, Christy Ring, and Jimmy Barry-Murphy.

All of those Cork greats were so competitive that they took defeat as a personal insult.

When Cavanagh mentioned the plaudits Cork received after suffering a 12-point beating, he said Cork’s history should have demanded the opposite.

Cork needed home truths, the kind of home truths that Keane often comes across when talking about Man United on Sky Sports.

“If I was wearing a red jersey on Saturday, I’d have walked off that field disgusted. I would have been questioning everything about what I was involved with.

“If Kerry really wanted to, they could have won by 20 points.”

Cork's Cathail O’Mahony and Brian Ó Beaglaíoch of Kerry. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

The truth for Cork is somewhere in between.

It’s hard for these players to have that fireproof confidence that defined their greatest sportspeople when this team has been operating at a low level for years, and when whatever confidence is in the squad has been repeatedly beaten out of them.

Producing a decent level of resistance against Kerry was about as good it was going to get.

NEXT STEP

The biggest issue for this side now is what they are going to do next?

Nobody expects them to make any real dent in this championship, but Cork still have a decent chance to get to an All-Ireland quarter-final, which would represent massive progress considering they only barely scraped into the race for Sam Maguire this year.

Cork should beat Louth, which would potentially secure them a match against Limerick or Kildare, both of which would be winnable games. On the other hand, when Cork are so heavily fancied now — as they are against Louth — there are no guarantees that they will step up to the mark.

Deep down, it was hard for Cork to convince themselves they could beat Kerry, which meant that however positive a spin Cork put on it, they couldn’t escape from the reality of trying to keep the margin of defeat as low as possible.

Although Cork still lost by 12 points, that still reinforced the belief that Cork need to play a sweeper, particularly when they have one of the best players in the country cut out to play that role in Seán Powter.

Powter hadn’t played since getting injured during the Sigerson so he was always going to run out of gas, while Ian Maguire’s preparation in the lead-in to the match had also been seriously curtailed with injury.

Kevin Flahive was outstanding on David Clifford before he went off injured, but Cork have to plan without him now.

Cork stuck to their plan as rigidly as they possibly could have until their kick-out malfunctioned in the second half and Kerry ruthlessly exploited it.

Developing a kick-out strategy in the last few weeks will have been a priority, especially in trying to identify a couple of core kick-outs that Cork repeatedly go to, even if that’s just an overload where Cork are better set up to defend the kick-out if they lose it.

The attitude today has to be ruthless and loaded with the intent of putting Louth away as early as possible.

That will be a lot harder than many people may think but, if Cork don’t get a grip on the match early, this could get a lot trickier than Cork want, or need it to be.

Louth will be well organised but they have been heavily reliant on Sam Mulroy for scores.

At the end of the regular league, Mulroy was the highest scorer across the four divisions, having bagged 3-51, which was 10 points more than his nearest challenger, Keith Beirne from Leitrim.

By the end of the league, Mulroy had accounted for 57% of Louth’s scoring. His 0-6 haul against Limerick in the Division 3 final was low by Mulroy’s standards, but he made up for that in Louth’s opening championship match against Carlow when he bagged 2-5.

Mulory is lethal from frees; of the 16-175 he has hit for Louth during his career, 4-140 has come from dead balls. If Cork concede frees on Saturday, Mulroy will punish them all day long.

Steven Sherlock had a 100% conversion rate from dead balls against Kerry but, outside of Sherlock and Cathail O’Mahony, the rest of the Cork players only managed three shots at the target.

This will be a totally different game and Cork need their numbers to be far better across the board.

Their kick-out retention rate against Kerry was only 50%. Cork only had an attack efficiency rate of 62%. For all the positives against Kerry, those areas underline just how far Cork still have to go if they are to salvage something really tangible from this championship.