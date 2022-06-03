Cork v Louth: Chris Kelly starts in goal for crunch All-Ireland football qualifier

CHRIS Kelly (Éire Óg) takes over in goal from the injured Micheal Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers) for his championship debut in this afternoon’s All-Ireland SFC R1 Qualifier against Louth at Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 2pm.

And in a significant positional change, Sean Powter (Douglas) is listed at right corner-back with regular incumbent Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers) diverting to the left corner in the enforced absence of Kevin Flahive (Douglas).

Powter wasn’t included in the starting 15 for the Munster semi-final loss to Kerry, but replaced centre-forward Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree) though didn’t line up there, instead moving back as a sweeper in front of the full-back line.

McSweeney, who replaced Daniel Dineen (Cill na Martra) after 55 minutes, is named at number 11.

Martin started the opening two Division 2 league games against Roscommon and Clare before Kelly got his chance in the next couple of matches against Derry and Galway.

But, he suffered a thigh injury during the latter encounter and was replaced by Martin, who finished out the rest of the league and started against Kerry.

However, he sustained a groin injury after 23 minutes and had to be replaced by Dylan Foley (Éire Óg) in the continuing absence of his club colleague Kelly, who is now restored to full-health.

Otherwise, it’s the same side featuring a successful return from long-term injury for full-back Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty) and the inclusion in the half-back line of John Cooper (Éire Óg) and Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), who made their championship debuts.

There is some movement on the bench with Paul Ring (Aghabullogue) replacing Luke Fahy (Ballincollig), Paul Walsh (Kanturk) coming in as a midfield option for the injured Brian Hartnett (Douglas) with Shane Merritt (Mallow) also out.

There’s a recall for Blake Murphy (St Vincent’s) and the first-time inclusion of dual player Jack Cahalane (Castlehaven).

He was one of the stars of the 2019 All-Ireland minor victory over Galway, but opted for U20 hurling this year in Cork’s unsuccessful attempts to retain their Munster and All-Ireland titles.

Walsh’s availability from injury is another boost for Cork after he was forced to sit out the entire league campaign.

Meanwhile, two long-serving managers are under pressure going into the Clare-Meath game at Cusack Park, Ennis, at 6pm.

There’s less heat on Banner boss Colm Collins, but his Meath counterpart Andy McEntee is unlikely to survive should their season come to a conclusion this afternoon.

Cork played both in the league, drawing at home to Clare in the second round of games, but losing heavily to the Royals by 1-18 to 1-10 in Meath’s best performance of the year.

However, a drubbing by Dublin in Leinster has placed McEntee under the spotlight once more, having already survived moves by county board management to replace him last winter, surviving a vote of club delegates.

Still, Meath appear to have the Indian Sign on Clare in both league and qualifiers though neither are likely to be brimming with confidence going into the tie.

CORK: C Kelly (Éire Óg); S Powter (Douglas), M Shanley (Clonakilty), K O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers); J Cooper (Éire Óg), R Maguire (Castlehaven), M Taylor (Mallow); C O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), I Maguire (St Finbarr’s); J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), E McSweeney (Knocknagree), D Dineen (Cill na Martra); S Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), B Hurley (Castlehaven), captain, C O’Mahony (Mitchelstown).

Subs: D Foley (Éire Óg), P Ring (Aghabullogue), T Corkery (Cill na Martra), T Walsh (Kanturk), C Kiely (Ballincollig), P Walsh (Kanturk), B Hayes (St Finbarr’s), J Cahalane (Castlehaven), D Gore (Kilmacabea), M Cronin (Nemo Rangers), B Murphy (St Vincent’s).