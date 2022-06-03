11 Cork clubs represented in Basketball Ireland U15 summer squads

CORK basketballers feature heavily in Basketball Ireland's U15 summer academy programmes.

A total of 76 players have been picked to move forward from the provincial squads who had monthly sessions since last October, a three-day camp in Gormanstan over Easter and a tournament at UL in May.

There are nine Corkonians on the boys' panel of 27 and 11 Leesiders in the larger girls' selection of 49. There are four players from Mallow: Ava O'Mahony, Eabha Nagle, Kayla O'Mahony and Emma Taylor; four from Ballincollig: Catherine Murphy, Eimear Carew, Tadhg Murphy and Ciarán Fitzsimons; and two each from Neptune (Justin Rasheem and Dylan O'Rourke), Bantry (Jack Phillips and Clodagh Downey) and Glanmire (Chole O'Driscoll and Sona Field).

Kanturk (Nagli Vaivada), Carrigaline (Oisin O'Hanlon), Fr Mathews (Charles Nkoy, who is U15 again next season), Youghal (Molua Mac Seain), Cobh (Katie Tarrant) and Brunell (Mia Lynch) are also represented.

Overall, 281 players participated in the U15 set-up, which was broken down on provincial lines, across the season with 145 boys and 136 girls. The summer squads will receive approximately 30 hours of coaching across five sessions in June and July, culminating with a tournament at UL on the first weekend of August.

DEVELOPMENT

There will also be a strength and conditioning element along with more tactical work, adding to the technical development of participants over the last number of months.

There are U14 squads organised on a wider scale in the main hubs of the game across Ireland, which feed into the U15 provincial system, though with Covid they weren't held in the 2021-'22 season.

Matt Hall coaching at the Parochial Hall. Picture: Larry Cummins

Basketball Ireland senior technical officer Matt Hall coordinates the programmes.

"This is the first year of the summer programme for the U15 provincial academy players. The opportunity to give players extra coaching over the summer and to link in with the U16 national team coaches to give these players a roadmap in terms of their preparation.

"Players from the academy who didn’t get selected at this point will have the opportunity to get selected for U16 later in the summer. Selecting any squad is tough and probable least enjoyable part of any coach’s job.

The players have done an amazing job over the since September when the academy programme started. The standard of play and commitment, of these young players has been fantastic."

U15 GIRLS:

Ava O'Mahony, Eabha Nagle, Kayla O'Mahony, Emma Taylor (Mallow BC);

Catherine Murphy, Eimear Carew (Ballincollig);

Chloe O'Driscoll, Sona Field (Glanmire BC);

Clodagh Downey (Bantry BC);

Katie Tarrant (Cobh BC);

Mia Lynch (Brunell BC).

U15 BOYS:

Dylan O'Rourke, Justin Raheem (Neptune BC);

Nagli Vaivada (Kanturk);

Oisin O'Hanlon (Carrigaline);

Charles Nkoy (Fr Matthews);

Jack Phillips (Bantry);

Molua Mac Seain (Youghal);

Tadhg Murphy, Ciaran Fitzsimons (Ballincollig).