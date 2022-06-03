Linda Mellerick: Cork will have too much for Dublin in the All-Ireland camogie championship

SATURDAY: Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Championship: Dublin v Cork, St Peregrines GAA, 5pm.

CORK head into their third championship game in three weeks on full points as they travel to take on Dublin in their home patch tomorrow.

It’s no surprise that Cork are on maximum points despite expecting a tougher encounter with Clare last Saturday. But one has to consider the gruelling schedule that Clare have endured over the past five weeks, and it was very evident, a number of stoppages in the second half for players going down, it was visibly obvious that they just couldn’t get that burst from their legs.

It was a good performance from Cork overall, albeit with a number of areas still to work on.

The impact of Orla Cronin, her first start this year, was telling. She just buzzes around and has added an acceleration in pace up front. Cork approached the game somewhat different in that Amy O’Connor, Katrina Mackey and Cronin made up an inside line and outside of the usual movement for the ball, they primarily stayed within thirty yards of goal.

Space is created for them by pulling Chloe Sigerson out around the middle over on the left wing, hugging the side-line and Emma Murphy and Fiona Keating moving out and leaving room inside. It’s surprising how much space teams are giving Sigerson and she’s the last person as the opposition you’d want having a free long-range pop at the posts. Her striking is beautiful and she’s back to her best in accuracy.

Midfield isn’t as impactful in camogie as it once was with all teams now pulling out and playing deep, congesting the middle.

It’s what teams want as they launch from their half-back line into their inside line. Cork are good at playing it through the lines too though when they have to, and they’ve struck some nice scores by combining some fluent passages of play.

What is a concern however is that Cork have conceded a goal in every game since their league final defeat to Galway. It started with those two league final goals and since then Cork have conceded a further seven from four games. It wouldn’t be such a concern if these goals weren’t given up to weaker counties such as Waterford (3) and Wexford (1) with Clare having got through for three in their last two meetings.

Cork's Libby Coppinger and Aoife Donohue of Galway in action in the league final. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

So, it’s something they will need to work on, and it was the one disappointing factor manager Matthew Twomey commented on after their game with Clare. With bigger games ahead in the knockout stages, it’s uppermost in their thoughts.

Cáit Devane struck her seventh point from frees in the sixth minute of injury time to record a 0-10 to 0-10 draw with Dublin in their second-round last Saturday. With their opening win over Waterford Dublin are on four points and sit second in the table, which is a healthy position for them to be in.

It is a relatively easy group with Tipperary having surprisingly regressed this year, Waterford, Clare, and Wexford. Clare and Tipp both drew, the fact that Dublin also drew with Tipp helps Clare’s cause and Cork’s.

At this moment in time, Cork will top this group, with the second-place battle I feel being between Dublin and Clare.

It could also go to scoring difference so it would be important for Dublin to keep Cork’s total against them as low as possible tomorrow.

Dublin manager Adrian O’Sullivan is in his second term at the helm. He knows camogie inside and out, the players, the counties, their strengths, and weaknesses. He has a strong backroom team and it’s without question that he’ll get the best out of the squad he has.

He doesn’t however have the talent or strength in depth that Cork camogie has and in particular Cork’s number one side so while Dublin will bring a determined and physical approach to the game, it will open up and Cork will travel the road home nine points to the good in Group 1.