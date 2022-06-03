John Cleary: 'Cork and Louth are on the same level, if we don't perform, we won't win'

CORK’S interim manager, John Cleary, has warned about the dangers of under-estimating Louth ahead of their All-Ireland SFC qualifier at Páirc Uí Chaoimh tomorrow at 2pm.

The public perception is that Cork should win and take their place in Monday’s R2 against one of the beaten provincial finalists, but the Castlehaven man is taking no notice.

“I would say Louth and ourselves are on the one level and while they might have been different two or three years ago, this a completely different animal,” he said.

“If we don’t perform, we won’t win, full stop, but if we do, we have a chance, though it will definitely not be easy.

“Hopefully, we can play up to our potential and show what we’re capable of doing, but we’re under no illusions.”

The backdrop to the game — Cork’s struggles in Division 2 and Louth’s emergence from the next tier down — supports Cleary’s thinking.

“Our own campaign saw us only win two games against Down and Offaly, who were both relegated to Division 3.

“Those two games went to the wire, while Louth have come up as champions and will be full of confidence after winning a lot of matches on the bounce.”

And there’s no escaping the Mickey Harte factor, the former Tyrone All-Ireland-winning manager bringing his considerable knowledge and experience to Louth’s considerable benefit.

“He has them very well organised and they play to a system.

Compared to where they were a couple of years ago, Louth are a million miles away from that.

“They have some very good players and three or four of them would get on any county team.”

Cleary and the rest of the management have done their homework on Louth, concentrating on two games in particular to determine the challenge from the Wee County.

“We’ve looked at videos of their league final against Limerick and their Leinster championship game against Kildare.

“They were their most recent matches and Louth were very impressive in the league final and really put it up to Kildare for long periods, after having an easy win against Carlow before that.

“That same Carlow team then went and beat Tipperary in the Tailteann Cup last week, so Louth’s form does really stand up.

“Against Kildare, they played against a strong wind and didn’t get a good start, but for the rest of the game they went toe-to-toe with them.”

Cork were planning on finalising their team after last night’s training session, with much of the focus on the goalkeeping position and finding a replacement for cruciate victim Kevin Flahive.

Micheal Aodh Martin suffered a groin strain in the Munster semi-final defeat to Kerry, when his understudy, Chris Kelly, was also out of the reckoning due to injury and Cork needing his Éire Óg colleague, Dylan Foley, to take over between the posts.

Cork goalkeeper Micheál Aodh Martin leaves the pitch with Dr Aidan Kelleher. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

“Micheal is battling to get back, but we’ll wait until training to see if the game has come too soon for him or not.

“Chris is fit again and back in contention, while Dylan is also in the picture. Kevin was operated on after his injury and we’re looking at a number of options.”

Tadhg Corkery, Tommy Walsh, and Sean Powter will come under consideration for the number-four jersey. Ian Maguire carried a hand injury into the Kerry game and while he’s not fully over it yet, the St Finbarr’s midfielder is much improved.

The draw was kind to Cork, who now have to take full advantage to extend their season.

We could have got a lot worse and the big thing is that we’re playing at home. Logistically, it could have been much different if we were away to the likes of Monaghan, Tyrone, or Armagh.

“And the fact that we avoided a Division 1 side helped as well, though only time will prove that, because Louth are a very good team on an upward curve.

“They’ve won Divisions 4 and 3 in successive seasons and given the way the qualifiers are structured this season, with only Division 1 and 2 teams, there certainly weren’t going to be any gimmes,” Cleary said.