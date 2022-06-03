Cork Ex-Boxers Jubilee celebration dinner was a night to remember for a variety of reasons

AT the recent Cork Ex-Boxers Association Golden (CEBA) Jubilee dinner, which took place at the Rochestown Park Hotel, the special guest was the Taoiseach Michael Martin.
The CEBA was founded in 1972 by two former international boxers, Tim O'Sullivan and Paddy Martin, father of An Taoiseach.
On the night, pride of place went to the O'Sullivan and Martin families.
They were recipients of glass presentations which were suitably inscribed to honour the memories of the founder members.
Caitríona Twomey of Cork Penny Dinners made the presentation to the Martin family and Paddy McSweeney, President of CEBA, made the presentation to the O'Sullivan family.
Paddy "The Champ" Martin, apart from his distinguished career in the ring, was also a great humanitarian.
During his life, he worked with various charities and over many years helped many Cork families.
This work was acknowledged by the CEBA and they felt it appropriate that Caitríona Twomey, a champion of the homeless, the hungry and the disadvantaged, should make the presentation.
Allied to this, the Twomey family have given many years to Cork boxing.
Michael Martin accepted the presentation on behalf of his family.
Paddy McSweeney then made the presentation to Eleanor O'Sullivan on behalf of the O'Sullivan family.
This was also an appropriate choice as apart from his capacity as President of CEBA, Paddy was a lifelong friend of Tim O'Sullivan.
The overall occasion was described as a night of boxing magic.
The bight screen was the focal point of the hall, and it continuously relayed hundreds of photos recalling Cork boxing events down through the years.
The MC was John McHale who did a magnificent job and worked with event co-ordinator Mick O'Brien who delivered many nuggets of Cork boxing history to the audience.
All strands of Cork boxing attended the sold-out event, which included boxers and coaches from many generations.
Many presentations were made on the night with full details on the presentations being published in the Echo on Monday May 2 last.
It was a night to remember for Billy O'Donovan, Dan O'Connell, Tom Kelleher and John Hayes, the Buckley family from Mallow and former and current boxers, including Dom Murray, Harry Butt, Gordon Joyce, Seanie Barrett, Kevin Walsh, Christina Desmond and Katie O'Keeffe.
Recently, the Taoiseach reflected on the outstanding night at the celebrations.
On entering the hall, Michael Martin received a prolonged standing ovation.
During the evening, he visited all 30 tables and had pictures taken with many families and boxers.
In a recent communication to the CEBA, he congratulated its committee on organising what he described as an occasion to savour.
He said his family thoroughly enjoyed the night and the occasion epitomised the true spirit and character of an Association that had truly stood the test of time.