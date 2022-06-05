Breda Gaffney from Mallow wins the Youghal 5KM, with the men’s title going to James Leddingham

ANOTHER race returning after a three-year absence was the Youghal 5km and this saw another win for Breda Gaffney from Mallow with the men’s title going just over the Waterford border to James Leddingham from Clashmore.

Way back in the 1960s and 70s, the Youghal ‘Round-the-Houses’ races on New Year’s Eve were known nationally and included amongst the winners was future Olympic silver-medallist John Treacy.

The present 5km course is held on basically the same flat lap around the town and it also generates a good atmosphere as it is spectator-friendly as well.

Breda Gaffney, first in a time of 18:10, followed up her Midleton win the week before with a clear victory over Nadine Forde of Leevale who recorded 18:29. Carmel Crowley again made the trip from West Cork worthwhile when repeating her third-place finish from Midleton in a time of 18:39.

Army-man Leddingham is based in Kilkenny where he runs with the local KCH club.

Breda Gaffney (right), first in the women's race winner at the Youghal 5km, receiving his prize from Janette O'Sullivan, women's captain, Youghal AC. Picture: John Walshe

This was his second victory in Youghal, having also won in 2019. “I decided to push the pace after around two miles and got away from the pack and then ran for home,” said the winner.

“It’s practically like coming home, I’m from just over the bridge so Youghal would be the closest town to me.

"The race was enjoyable with a great atmosphere, the course is very flat and has the potential for fast running here in the future.”

Nick O’Donoghue, recent winner of the East Cork Road championship, had another solid run to take second in 15:56.

Catherine Clancy, Breda Lynch and Fiona Fitzgerald from St Catherine's AC who took part in the Youghal 5km. Picture: John Walshe

James Grufferty (Leevale) continued his return to top form when taking third place, just getting the verdict over local man Keith Kelly with both sharing the same time of 16:08.

Results:

Men

1 J Leddingham (KCH) 15:42; 2 N O’Donoghie (East Cork) 15:56; 3 J Grufferty (Leevale) 16:08; 4 K Kelly (Youghal, M40) 16:08; 5 K Ince (Eagle) 16:20; 6 M Lyons (Grange-Fermoy) 16:32.

M40: 2 A Lyons (Youghal) 17:21; 3 P Dineen (Ballintotis F4L) 17:48.

M45: 1 T Mahony (East Cork) 18:06; 2 P Troy (Ballintotis F4L) 18:13; 3 B Coleman (Youghal) 18:26.

M50: 1 J Hennessy (Midleton) 17:25; 2 W O’Connor (Galtee) 17:28; 3 M Walsh (Grange-Fermoy) 18:09.

M55: 1 K Devine (St Finbarrs) 17:59; 2 E Meade (East Cork) 18:43; 3 R Hahesy (West Waterford) 18:46.

M60: 1 E O’Regan (Youghal) 21:49; 2 G Bulman (Youghal) 22:21.

M65: 1 S O’Mahony (Youghal) 22:06; 2 J Power (Midleton) 22:26; 3 M O’Sullivan (Ballincollig) 22:54.

MJ: 1 D Maher (Carrig na bhFear) 17:21; 2 L O’Shea (Youghal) 20:14; 3

Women

1 B Gaffney (Mallow) 18:10; 2 N Forde (Leevale) 18:29; 3 C Crowley (Bandon) 18:39; 4 V Spiteri (Midleton, F35) 19:15; 5 E Leahy (Midleton) 19:31; 6 S Mulcahy (St Catherines) 19:47.

F40: 1 C Geary (Midleton) 21:06; 2 D Aherne (Midleton) 21:14; 3 A Geary (St Catherines) 21:51.

F45: 1 R Lynch (Carraig na bhFear) 20:12; 2 M Seymour (Grange-Fermoy) 22:32; 3 C Fitzgerald (Midleton) 23:16.

F50: 1 C Fitzgibbon (Grange-Fermoy) 20:36; 2 H Roche (Grange-Fermoy) 22:32; 3 M Ahern (Midleton) 23:09.

F55: 1 B Sheedy (Midleton) 22:17; 2 M O’Mahony (Youghal) 23:51; 3 C Clancy (St Catherines) 24:33.

F60: 1 M Sweeney (St Finbarrs) 21:09; 2 M Mulcahy (St Finbarrs) 28:23; 3 A Cooney (Midleton) 28:30.

FJ: 1 R Walsh (Grange-Fermoy) 19:51; 2 I Chidlow (Youghal) 20:57; 3 C Lynch (Carraig na bhFear) 22:22.