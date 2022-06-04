Kilbrittain GAA golf classic remains as popular as ever

For the 23rd straight year, Kilbrittain GAA Club’s annual Golf Classic, sponsored by Irish Yogurts, proved to be a huge success.

Last Friday at Bandon Golf Club, almost 70 teams took part in the event that was first run in 2000. Not even a global pandemic has managed to stop the club holding the classic year after year and the strong support given is a clear sign of its popularity.

Initially sponsored by O’Mahony Crowley Accountants, the classic has also received backing over the years from O’Connor Coaches, Keohane Readymix, Animal Health Laboratories and Henry J Lyons Architects.

Club treasurer Oliver O’Brien, national account manager for Irish Yogurts, said at the prize-giving ceremony that the company was delighted to come on board when approached and passed on the best wishes of owners Diarmuid and Mary O’Sullivan, who declared it “an easy decision” to be associated with such a successful event. The company has been producing award-winning yogurts since 1994 and celebrated 28 years in business in March.

Golf results: 1 Devenish (Eoin Meade, Kevin Kingston, Pádraig O’Donovan) 63pts, 2 Carbery Group (Donal McCormack, Pat Quinlan, Donie Neville) 59, 3 John Burke (Bernard Madden, John Burke, Brendan Butler) 59, 4 Dermot Hayes (Dermot Hayes, Micheál Whelton, Seán O'Donovan) 59, 5 Bfit (Maurice Sexton, Willie Burke, John Hurley) 58, 6 Sentinel (Declan Crowley, Shane O’Driscoll, Kieran Lawlor) 58, 7 Brendan Hayden (Brendan Hayden, Dave Dukelow, JC O'Flynn) 56, 8 Lee Property (Roy Lee, Hamilton Madden, Eddie Conroy) 56, 9 Cronin Electrical (Denis Cronin, Robert Hayes, Brendan Deegan) 55, 10 Muskerry Maestros (Barry Curley, Adrian Crowley, Johnathan Lehane) 55. Nearest the pin – 7H Glenn McCarthy 13”, 18th hole Pádraig Crowley 4.5”.

Oliver O'Brien, treasurer of Kilbrittain GAA Club and national account manager of Irish Yogurts, speaking at the Kilbrittain GAA Golf Classic prize-giving.

Raffle results: Old Head Golf Links fourball, Jeff O’Connell; Rochestown Park Hotel two-night stay, Maurice Sexton; Irish Yogurt hamper, Eoin O’Neill; Clonakilty Foods hamper, Joanne Cashman; Carbery Food hamper, Niall Crowley.

Having reached the final of the Co-op SuperStores Cork Lower Intermediate Hurling Championship last year, losing to Lisgoold, Kilbrittain will be aiming to go a step further in the grade, which has been renamed for 2022 as the Premier Junior Hurling Championship.

Jamie Wall’s side have been drawn with Timoleague neighbours Argideen Rangers, Milford and Ballygarvan, whom they beat in the 2010 IHC final.

Currently, Kilbrittain sit in second place in Division 3 Group B of the RedFM Hurling League, having won four games and lost two. They are a point behind Lisgoold.