After a two year break the Rebel Óg awards have returned for 2022.

The pandemic meant the awards were put on hold, with the last monthly award presented in December 2019 until yesterday.

The awards acknowledge all areas of GAA activities for underage clubs, teams, or individuals across Cork, including hurling, football, camogie, ladies football, and Scor, with an independent judging panel deciding on the monthly winner.

On welcoming the return of the awards Michael O’Mahony, chairman of Rebel Óg said: “We are delighted that the awards have returned for this year as it gives us to honour clubs, teams, and others for their special achievements.

“We would like to thank the Clayton Hotel, Silversprings, the main sponsor of the awards as well as Cummins Sports, award sponsors. Also to The Echo and RedFM for their continued media partnership of the awards. I would also like to thank Mick Evans who has stayed on as chairman of the judging panel.

“On behalf of Rebel Óg, I am also delighted to announce that former Cork footballers Ciarán Sheehan and Brid Stack have agreed to come on board as judges for the coming year and I wish them well as they will have some tough decisions to make in the coming months.

“Finally, I would like to thank all the judges over the past 10 years for all the work in making these awards the event they have become.”

Yesterday the winners for March and April were honoured with St Francis College, Rochestown, and the Cork minor camogie team picking up their awards.

William Buckley, St Francis College, Rochestown, and Megan Martin, Cork minor camogie team, with Kevin Cummins, centre, Cummins Sports (awards sponsor); Mick Evans, chairman judging panel and Shane Supple, secretary Rebel Óg. Picture: Eddie O’Hare

Both were picked for their success in All-Ireland competitions, with the camogie side winning both the All-Ireland minor title and the Munster championship, whilst Rochestown won the Paddy Buggy Cup, the All-Ireland B championship for senior school sides.

Cork claimed their third All-Ireland minor camogie title in five years when they beat Galway by 2-11 to 2-7 at Semple Stadium. Orla Cahalane and Ciara Morrison were the main scorers, with both hitting 1-3 over the hour.

To win their All-Ireland title Rochestown hit the final nine points without reply against Claregalway to win by 0-17 to 0-9.

To nominate a team, club, group, individual email: probng.cork@gaa.ie