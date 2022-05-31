Singleton's SuperValu star Lauryn Homan is named in Ireland's U20 basketball squad

Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell upcoming star Lauryn Homan has been selected for the FIBA U20 Women’s European Championship, which takes place in Sopron, Hungary from July 8th-16th.

Lauryn Homan is in line to make her FIBA European Championship debut, having previously featured in friendlies at U16 and U17 level.

There was elation in the Homan household when coach Karl Kilbride named his squad and Lauryn paid tribute to her club and coaches over the years that helped her reach this level.

Homan said: “I am very honoured to be selected and many thanks to my club Brunell who helped me in my progression and hopefully we can do our country proud in the championships.” The squad has been trimmed down following a 79-78 win over Gustavus Adolphus College in a trial game against the American College in Dublin on Sunday.

WIT Waterford Wildcats sisters Sarah and Kate Hickey are included 1 Sarah (18) who was recently named MissQuote.ie Super League Young Player of the Year and faces a busy summer as she is also part of the Ireland U18 set-up.

Six of the squad who featured in the FIBA U18 Women's European Challengers last year make the step up in grade, including NUIG Mystics duo Hazel Finn and Kara McCleane, Sarah Hickey, Sinead Keane (Trinity Meteors), Ella O'Donnell (Quinnipac University) and Paris McCarthy (East Tennessee University).

Ireland are in Group D, alongside Serbia, Latvia and Portugal. Portugal replaced Russia in the group, after the country was barred from international competition for the 2022/23 season by FIBA Europe.

Ireland begin their campaign against Portugal on July 8 followed by games against Serbia July 9 and Latvia July 10.

Lauryn Homan of Singleton's SuperValu Brunell battles Jasmine Burke of Portlaoise Panthers during the Hula Hoops U18 Women's National Cup semi-final. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

On his selection, head coach Karl Kilbride said: "Making the final selection to 12 is the toughest and least enjoyable part of any international coach’s job.

“The girls did an amazing job over the last couple of months at making that decision particularly difficult this year.

“The standard of play and levels of intensity and commitment, particularly around college exams and the Leaving Cert, have been really exceptional.

“We now have a very important and busy five weeks ahead of us, as we prepare to compete in the FIBA U20 A Division against the best in Europe.

“It’s obviously a huge task but it’s one we couldn’t be more excited to tackle with this particular group."

Ireland U20 Women's Squad:

Abigail Rafferty (Ulster University); Ciara Byrne (Portlaoise Panthers); Ella O'Donnell (Quinnipiac University); Erin Maguire (Houston Baptist University); Hazel Finn (NUIG Mystics); Kara McCleane (NUIG Mystics); Katie Hickey (WIT Waterford Wildcats); Sarah Hickey (WIT Waterford Wildcats); Lauryn Homan (Singleton SuperValu Brunell); Lisa Blaney (Portlaoise Panthers); Paris McCarthy (East Tennessee State University); Sinead Keane (Trinity Meteors).