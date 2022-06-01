Springfield Ramblers eye unbeaten Douglas Hall's league run

THERE are eight games down for decision in the Cork Women’s Senior Premier and First Divisions on tonight.

In the Premier League, the standout game is the meeting of Springfield Ramblers and Douglas Hall in Cobh. This has all the makings of a cracker with unbeaten Douglas Hall probably the slight favourites to take all the points, but they will get nothing easy from Ramblers.

The Hall had another comfortable win last week over Ballinhassig and stretched their lead at the top of the table by five points over second-placed Lakewood Athletic. Their biggest strength this year is their attacking options with Kara Lacey, Alison O’Connell and Aoibhe Noonan terrorising the opposition’s defences.

They are very strong in midfield too with Amy McCarthy and Stacey Paul O’Regan rolling back the years putting in magnificent performances so far this season. Springfield will definitely put up to the visitors and they have some outstanding young players in their side.

Most of their U19 team from last year have made the jump to senior football with ease with Isabel O’Leary, Ava Field and Amy Kennedy putting in some superb performances to date.

And when you add in players like Caitlin Mulcahy, Jessica Geasley and Aoife O’Brien they should fear nobody. This looks like a game that could easily be settled by just a single goal and maybe the Hall might just shade it, but it will be close.

Lakewood Athletic travel to Gortnalough to take on Ballinhassig and they will be fancied to come away with all three points to keep the pressure on Douglas Hall. Lakewood will be disappointed with dropping points at home to Springfield last week in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

But they will be thrilled with Eimear Knightly who continued her superb goalscoring run this season as she netted another brace. Sarah Geaney and the hard-working Chloe O’Donovan stood out again last week. Ballinhassig started off the season very well but the loss of some key players in the past couple of weeks have affected their results.

When you lose the calibre of players of Jane Mulvihill and Nicole Quinn it is always to going to be difficult so it could be a long night for the home side.

Castleview travel to Glanmire to take on Riverstown with both sides not having the best of seasons. The current champions Riverstown are 12 points off the pace of leaders Douglas Hall, and they really have a lot to do in their bid to retain their title. They still have some superb players in their team like Shannon Carson and Claire O’Donoghue and even though they lost heavily to Wilton in their last outing it was a very close game right up to the final twenty minutes.

Castleview who won promotion last year are finding life difficult this season in the Premier League and when you lose the likes of star players Kathleen O’Brien and Caitlin O’Sullivan it is always going to be a struggle. However, they still have some excellent players like Emma Sheehan and Sophie Murphy, but it will be a big ask to leave Glanmire with any points.

Wilton face Carrigaline at Pat Bowdren Park in a game that they will be expected to win. Carrigaline haven’t been able to field a side for the past few weeks so hopefully, this game will go ahead.

In the First Division, there should be a cracking contest in Lenaghnamore where Greenwood host Passage. Passage are top of the table just a point ahead of Greenwood and they are flying at the moment. The form of Rahel Irwin, Aoife Allen and Sinead Flynn has been fantastic and with super-sub Edel Murphy available again they should come away with at least a point.

Carrigaline Hibs face Kilworth at Ballea Park with both sides suffering heavy defeats last week. This could be a close game, but Carrigaline will be fancied to take all three points.

Glenthorn had a superb win last week defeating Carrigaline Hibs 8-1 and they face Kilmichael where they should come away with another three points.

In the remaining match, Kinsale travel to Youghal, and they will be looking to take all three points to keep the pressure on Passage and Greenwood.

TONIGHT (7pm):

Premier League:

Wilton United v Carrigaline United.

Riverstown v Castleview.

Springfield Ramblers v Douglas Hall.

Ballinhassig v Lakewood Athletic.

First Division:

Carrigaline Hibs v Kilworth.

Greenwood v Passage.

Youghal United v Kinsale.

Kilmichael v Glenthorn Celtic.