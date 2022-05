SHANE Ronayne was delighted to collect his first piece of silverware since taking over the Cork ladies’ senior football job from Ephie Fitzgerald.

Cork retained their Munster title with a 2-11 to 1-9 win over Kerry at Fitzgerald Stadium on Saturday, in a game they controlled once they got their second goal, late in the first half.

From here, they never looked like losing and Shane was full of praise for his squad. But he was not happy with comments made questioning the commitment of some of the squad and was quick to come to their defence.

“We were very happy overall, it was a tough game, and Kerry put it up to us and we dug it out when they came back at us,” said Ronayne. “The fresh legs we brought in made a difference on a very hot day. We have a very strong panel and the likes of Rachel Leahy coming on added great energy to the side.

“Putting Meabh Cahalane to half-back and Melissa Duggan to midfield worked and we just needed to freshen it up. We have a lot of bodies out there who put in a lot of work and our tackle rate was through the roof. The first-half rate was higher than it was in the entire game against Waterford.

Roisin Phelan of Cork celebrates with manager Shane Ronayne on Saturday. Picture: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

“That was a testament to the girls and we are very happy overall; ya, we were a bit sloppy at times up front and didn’t take all our chances and we need to take a look at that. Every day we are trying to go out and improve and if we were brilliant today we’d be thinking we were great and that doesn’t work.

The one day we want to put in our best performance is when we win the All-Ireland and we are building towards that and it’s our target.

"But we are very happy, Munster titles aren’t easily won, especially down here in Killarney. We will enjoy this for the next few days and then we will get down to thinking about Donegal in the All-Ireland series.

“I am very proud of them, there is a massive panel there, and some of them who didn’t get a run could probably play for most other teams in the country.

Joy for Aine O'Sullivan and Doireann O'Sullivan at Fitzgerald Stadium. Picture: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

“I heard someone during the week question Cork players’ commitment and I never heard such rubbish in all my life. How dare they question our girls’ commitment, what they put in week in, week out.

I was astounded to hear that and I think they got their answer.

"Unbelievable commitment from all of the panel, even the girls who couldn’t tog out. They have done everything we have asked of them from day one.”

Cork got two goals in the first half.

“We got two important goals and I felt we could have had a few more, even in the second half we created a number of chances, just maybe the last pass being given a bit too late to deny us.”