Clinical Cork ‘up their performance’ to ease past a tired Clare

A FORTNIGHT ago, Cork and Clare took 90 minutes to be separated in a pulsating Munster final.

In the All-Ireland series on Saturday evening, the game was done and dusted by half-time, the Rebels going on to win 2-17 to 2-5, following on from their victory over Wexford.

“I think we were more clued in,” said manager Matthew Twomey, “we were more prepared on what they were going to bring to us and, to be fair to Clare, this is their fifth or sixth week on the bounce.

“They looked very tired out there, so we have to take that into consideration as well, but we definitely upped our performance. It was more precise and clinical, what we wanted from them, so we’re happy with our side of things.”

Cork camogie manager Matthew Twomey. Picture: INPHO/Jim Coughlan

The team’s work-rate was very good, with the style of play evolving.

“Yeah, that’s the whole key. We’re just trying to use our strengths, which is pace, and there’s a high level of skill there at the moment, so we’re trying to use that and utilise players in the right positions for that.

Sometimes they didn’t work and sometimes we went short with passes, but you don’t expect a perfect performance.

“The main thing was to come out of here with a win and we got that, and we played OK, so happy enough with a lot of it, but not all of it.”

The move that led to Cork’s first goal for Amy O’Connor was top class.

“It was great, yeah, it’s something we’re trying to work on as well. The movement was brilliant, and I think the initial shot, their keeper made a great save and Amy followed it up — she’s a poacher — and we got the goal. I think we deserved it, but as you say, if the original shot had gone in it would have been a cracker.”

The goal just after halftime put the game to bed and there was no way back for Clare. Cork did concede two goals, with Amy Lee disappointed with her role in one of them.

“The two goals were very poor. As you say, Amy had a mistake inside and we didn’t track back for the second goal, which was extremely disappointing. We spoke to the players involved already and they admitted their fault, but a game, if it was tighter, you’re giving momentum to the other team... it is a concern, because we’re working so hard to get a score and two goals so cheaply was very disappointing.’.

Two wins from two and a trip to Dublin next week.

“The objective is to get to the semi-final, but putting up a performance against Dublin is all we’re focusing on.”