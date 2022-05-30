Cork v Kerry talking points: Female dual stars under threat with fixture clashes

Dual dilemma

ONCE again the main talking point ahead of, during, and after the Cork-Kerry game was the dual dilemma.

According to some, an agreement had been made between football manager Shane Ronayne and camogie manager Matthew Twomey that Libby Coppinger would play the football and Meabh Cahalane the camogie.

Reasonable, but why should Cahalane be denied the opportunity to play in a Munster final? Both are influential players and recently won Munster camogie championship medals.

No player should ever be denied the opportunity to play in a final.

Cahalane didn’t start, but when changes need to be made it can be difficult to overlook a player of her class. She came on after 45 minutes to slot into the half-back line.

That probably annoyed Twomey but in a final, needs must at times. Two weeks ago both players were involved for 80 minutes in the camogie final and couldn’t line out for the footballers the following day against Waterford.

Ronayne and Twomey aren’t to blame here. Change has to come at national level first and then in the provinces.

Lots of people have been saying for years now this has to stop and it really needs to, otherwise one of the two sports is going to lose some great players along the way due to the hassle and pressure of being a dual star.

Goals

On the game itself, Cork’s two first-half goals were critical scores, particularly the second one. It came just before half-time and it gave them a five-point lead. From here, they could control the game and never looked like losing.

Bench

On a day when the weather gods shined on Killarney and the sun shone brightly, the bench played a crucial part on an energy-sapping afternoon. The strength of the Cork subs meant the players coming on are every bit as good as those going off and they were all needed to get across the line.