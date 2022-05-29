Damien Wade Clogheen trained Slievemish Spring wins the Senior International draghunt at Grange

ANOTHER riveting display of running ensured the Damien Wade Clogheen trained Slievemish Spring won the Senior International draghunt at Grange on Sunday.

The humid conditions took its toll on many in the race as majority of the slip failed to complete the course.

When the hounds showed on the finish the winner was in front and in the style of good hound he crossed the tape ahead of Guinness from Gerry Murphy’s IHT kennel.

Timmy O’Callaghan of Fair Hill/Kerry Pike Harriers will be pleased with the performance of Eden Lad as he battled hard to secure third ticket.

Mossgrove Daisy, Authority and Jase Star were the remaining brave hounds to complete the course.

In the Senior Maiden draghunt the honours went to the prominent Gerry Murphy IHT kennel as his hound Guinness landed the spoils.

Indeed it was a good meeting for the IHT as they also filled fourth and fifth tickets with Northern Belle and Northern Jess.

Former Senior champion Jamie’s Lady trained by Aaron Freyne ran a season best to fill runner up with the Anthony and Denis Wall Mayfield trained Calvin’s Lad in third place.

The remaining ticket went to the Pat O’Mahony trained Comet from the Kerry Pike/Harriers club.

Gerry Murphy and Sheila Cummins of the IHT with Penny’s Girl winner of the Puppy International Draghunt at Grange.

In the Puppy race there was a major shock when Penny’s Girl of the IHT ran out a two length winner from the inform Sean T of Griffin United trained by Sean and John O’Sullivan.

The heat on day took its toll on some of the young hounds and when they showed on the finish three of them seemed to have broken away from the chasing pack.

On the race to the tape the hounds swapped the leaders tag but in the end Penny’s Girl found another gear to run a out a two length winner.

Championship leader Kilbrittain Girl of Shanakiel Harriers ran a cracking draghunt to fill fourth ticket ahead the Kerry duo of Queen of Paris trained by Joseph O’Driscoll.

Patrick Dillon another leading Kerry trainer was pleased when his charge Sporter concluded the ticketing hounds.

In the veteran race favourite Penny Lane failed to complete the course as the honours went to the Denis Rall trained Magic’s Girl of Mayfield.

In a draghunt that was completed 20 seconds faster than their Puppy counterparts the winner crossed the tape ahead of Donaghy from the Kerry association.

The Northern Hunt duo Max Lad trained by Don and Martina McGrath snatch third ahead of Georgie Burgess from Gary and Adam O’Sullivan’s kennel.

The Cork City and County Harriers association would like to thank the farming community in the Grange community and beyond for their cooperation.

Results:

Senior International Grange:

1. Slievemish Spring (Clogheen); 2. Guinness (IHT); 3. Eden Lad (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 4. Mossgrove Daisy (Shanakiel Harriers); 5. Authority (Northern Hunt); 6. Jase Star (Mayfield).

Senior Maiden:

1. Northern Daisy (IHT); 2. Jamie’s Lady (Clogheen); 3. Calvin’s Lad (Mayfield); 4. Northern Jess (IHT); 5. Northern Belle (IHT) 6. Comet (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers).

Puppy:

1. Penny’s Girl (IHT); 2. Sean T (Griffin United); 3. Wolfe Tone Lass (Mayfield); 4. Kilbrittain Girl (Shanakiel Harriers); 5. Queen of Paris (Kerry); 6. Sporter (Kerry).

Veteran:

1. Magic’s Lad (Mayfield); 2. Donaghy (Kerry); 3. Max Lad (Northern Hunt); 4. Georgie Burgess (Northern Hunt).