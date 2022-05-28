Cork make short work of Clare in camogie rematch at Páirc Uí Rinn

Cork 2-17 Clare 2-5

THIS lacked the excitement of the Munster championship encounter two weeks ago, as Cork were in control from the outset in their Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship second round tie at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday.

On a beautiful hot evening, with every opportunity taken to get water into the players, Cork stepped up a gear and created a gap expected of the Rebels. They led 1-8 to 0-4 at halftime and more than doubled that score in the second period, hitting 1-9.

Amy O’Connor, Katrina Mackey, and Orla Cronin were Cork’s inside three, roaming throughout, with Chloe Sigerson dropping out to the middle of the park, where she scored three outstanding long-range first-half points. Emma Murphy and Fiona Keating hung out around the 45. Chloe Morey stayed in a sweeper role for Clare with Laura Tracey doing likewise for Cork. Cork’s high fielding was very good and while the scores might not have come quickly, the quality of the ones they did score were from the top drawer.

Orla Cronin and Zi Yan Spillane swapped points inside three minutes. Meabh Cahalane was excellent. Her pinpoint cross-field pass to Sigerson saw the latter score her first, from 65 yards. Chloe Morey levelled it again with a free before four points on the trot gave Cork a four-point lead on 20 minutes. Sigerson, Fiona Keating, Hayes and Amy O’Connor all struck over.

With Laura Treacy’s excellent positioning and breaking out with the ball, Laura Hayes very influential up the left flank and Cork working hard all over, Clare weren’t getting a return, their rushed shots at times falling short into Amy Lee’s hands.

Cork’s goal on thirty-one pushed the game beyond Clare even though there was another half to go. With Cork showing their best, an excellent move up the field came to Katrina Mackey who drove a powerful shot towards goal. It was brilliantly saved by Doireann Murphy but equally the rebound was well finished by O’Connor.

The deal was sealed with the second-half throw-in. Sigerson to Mackey and another brilliant finish to the net by who else but O’Connor. Sigerson added another long beauty as the gap extended to eleven. Clare dropped further balls into Lee’s comfortable hands in the early stages. Two more wides and things weren’t going well for the visitors.

By the 42nd minute, Cork led 2-11 to 0-4, 2-10 coming from play. Ray Kelly refereed the game sensibly, playing the advantage rule. Still, the game had a number of small stoppages.

On 45 an unnecessary free conceded by Cork was struck by Lorna McNamara. Her low drive went straight to the net after Lee’s attempted catch slipped from her hand. She more than made up for it on 56 minutes with a brilliant save, Saoirse McCarthy getting a great point from the clearance.

Mackey hit another rasper off the post with twelve minutes remaining.

With a number of stoppages, the game became lackluster, but Cork won’t mind. It was a far better performance than that of two weeks ago. Seven different players made the scoresheet with 2-14 from play, some lovely striking and some good passages of play. With Clare and Tipp drawing last weekend and Dublin and Tipp drawing today it makes Cork’s journey out of the group easier.

They are away to Dublin next weekend before a week’s break sees them travel to Waterford while a final game at home to Tipp completes their campaign.

Cork coach Davy Fitzgerald speaking with the squad prior to the game. Picture: INPHO/Jim Coughlan

Scorers for Cork: A O’Connor 2-5 (0-2 f), C Sigerson 0-4, O Cronin, S McCarthy 0-2 each, L Hayes 0-2 (0-1 f), F Keating, K Mackey, 0-1 each.

Clare: L McNamara 1-2 (1-1 f), C Carmody 1-0, E Kelly, Zi Yan, C Morey (f) 0-1 each.

CORK: A Lee; M Murphy, A Egan, M Cahalane; L Hayes, L Tracey, S McCarthy; K O’Mahoney, A Thompson; O Cronin, F Keating, E Murphy; A O’Connor, C Sigerson, K Mackey.

Subs: C O’Sullivan for E Murphy (38), S McCartan for C Sigerson (47), K Wall for O Cronin (54), E Flanagan for A Egan (59), A Hurley for K Mackey (59).

CLARE: D Murphy; C Grogan, C Hehir, C Kelly; A Keane, C Morey, A Ryan; M O’Dea, C Carmody; L Daly, L McNamara, O Duggan; M Scanlan, E Kelly, Zi Yan Spillane.

Sub: S Daly for M Scanlon (11).

Referee: Ray Kelly (Kildare).