Cobh Ramblers' struggles continue with home loss to Longford Town

Cobh Ramblers 2 Longford Town 4

COBH Ramblers’ winless run in the SSE Airtricity League First Division now stands at six games as they were beaten by Longford Town at St Colman’s Park on Friday night.

Goals in each half from Pierce Philips and substitute Jake Hegarty failed to be enough to earn Ramblers a positive result heading into the mid-season break as they slumped to their 11th loss of the campaign.

Rams manager Darren Murphy made one change from the starting 11 that drew 2-2 away to Treaty United last week as Daryl Walsh came in for the suspended Daragh O'Sullivan Connell.

His side started brightly and they deservedly took the lead with their first chance of the evening with a well-worked goal expertly finished by Philips.

The midfielder played a clever one-two with James O’Leary on the edge of the penalty and after the return pass sent him through on goal, he coolly slotted the ball past the keeper.

Celebrations for Cobh Ramblers after Pierce Phillips' goal. Picture: Larry Cummins

The home side were desperately unlucky not to double their advantage just shy of the quarter of an hour mark as Luke Desmond’s thunderous drive from distance crashed against the inside of the far post before O’Leary’s rebound was turned wide and Harlain Mbayo headed over from the resulting corner.

They would pay the price for not taking those opportunities on the other side of the quarter of an hour mark as Longford snatched an equaliser.

Mbayo fouled Joe Power inside the penalty area and after the referee pointed to the spot, captain Dylan Barrett expertly drilled the ball into the top right corner of the net.

Cobh failed to react well to that setback and it was the visitors that went the closest to scoring again before the break but Karl Chambers sent his header from a corner wide of the back post.

Longford carried that momentum into the second half and they completed the comeback shortly after the restart when substitute Christian Magbrusan nodded home Power’s cross from a few yards.

And moments after Desmond saw an attempt hacked off the line, Town made it 3-1 when Magbrusan’s clever flick allowed Aaron Robinson, who earlier rattled the post, to slot the ball into the far bottom right corner.

The hosts thought they had given themselves hope of producing a comeback of their own when Jake Hegarty’s header found the far corner but that was quickly dashed when a Mbayo error allowed Shane Elworthy to blast his loose clearance into the top right corner as Longford cruised to victory.

COBH RAMBLERS: Sean Barron, Darryl Walsh, Breandan Frahill, Jason Abbott, Danny O’Connell (Jake Hegarty 56), Pierce Philips (Sean McGrath 56), Jack Larkin (Ciaran Griffin 76), Luke Desmond, Michael McCarthy, James O’Leary, Harlain Mbayo (Justin Eguaibor 67).

LONGFORD TOWN: Luke Dennison (Lee Steacy ht), Shane Elworthy, Dylan Barrett, Aaron Robinson, Joe Doyle (Christian Magbrusan 37), Michael Barker, Karl Chambers, Dean McMenamy, Joe Power (Eric Molloy 72), Matthew Dunne, Ben Lynch.

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan.