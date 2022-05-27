Cork City v Galway: No room for error as Colin Healy faces John Caulfield again

IT’S still pretty early in the season, but tonight’s game is a huge one for Colin Healy’s Cork City against top-of-the-table Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park.

John Caulfield’s Galway are two points clear at the top, a gap which Healy will not want to be widened given their current form.

“It’s a massive game in terms of not allowing the gap between us to get bigger,” said Healy.

“They’re up there at the top for a reason. They’ve played great all season and they are a great side but I am confident we can go up there and get three points to go back on top of the league again.”

A huge crowd is expected, which will include huge travelling support from Cork. While it’s still so early in the season, a win for City will be massive, as not only will it put Healy’s men back on top, it will give them confidence for the remainder of the season.

Cork City fans at Turner's Cross last Friday night. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Only four points from their last two games may seem disappointing, but the fact they didn’t play well and still accumulated this amount has to be seen as a positive.

“The games against Athlone and Wexford weren’t our best performances, however not playing well and still managing to grind out a result against Athlone and then to get a point against a good Wexford side, showed good character from the lads.

“They’ve trained well again all week and are now raving to go tonight. These are the games the lads want to play in. Two top sides in the league going at it head to head. We had a great win up here last season and I hope we can do the same again tonight.”

The last time the sides met this season, City suffered their only defeat.

It was a game City dominated for periods and the fact Galway’s keeper got Player of the Match says it all.

But now they’ll have to be more clinical tonight as having all the possession is great, but if you can’t hit the back of the net, then possession counts for very little.

A huge bonus for City is the return of Dylan McGlade to the squad. The talented winger has been out injured since the second game which was against tonight’s opposition.

McGlade was a huge loss to City that night and hopefully he can make up for that here. I would hope he would start if fully fit.

I think Healy will need his attacking force as Galway have proven they are a great side. They have seven wins on the trot, scoring 19 goals and have only three conceded while keeping six clean sheets. They will be tough to break down however City do have good attacking players and with McGlade now available for selection, his pace and ability can cause Galway problems.

This makes for an interesting game featuring the best two teams in Division 1 by some distance.

While the result won’t dictate who will gain promotion back to the top tier of football next season, a win for City will give them huge confidence to push on for the remainder of the season.