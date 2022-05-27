Cork v Kerry: Shane Ronayne chasing first Munster title as Rebel boss

THE Cork ladies footballers go in search of their first trophy of the season as they take on Kerry in the Munster championship final tomorrow.

The game throws in at 12.15pm as part of the double-header which sees Kerry take on Limerick in the men’s decider at 3pm.

The Rebels will travel as slight favourites as they bid to retain their title, having won it in 2019 when this competition was last played. But they won’t be taking their opponents lightly, especially with home advantage and the expected large Kerry presence to cheer them on.

The Kingdom are in confident form at the moment and backed up their recent Division Two league title success with a good win over Tipperary in their semi-final. They have talented players all over the pitch, including the likes of Anna Galvin, Ciara Murphy, Niamh Carmody, and star forward Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Louise has been the mainstay of their forward line now for a number of years but this season they have unearthed another in Erica McGlynn. She was not that well-known until she took part in The Underdogs TV show and against Tipp showed that she will be serious threat to the Rebels tomorrow.

Cork will need to get their match-ups right to keep McGlynn and Ní Mhuircheartaigh from having an influence on the game. But in the likes of Roisin Phelan, Meabh Cahalane and Eimear Meaney they have players more than capable of doing just that.

Cork certainly won’t fear Kerry and showed against Waterford they don’t fear travelling away from home.

In their win over the Déise, there was a marked improvement since their league games, particularly in their work rate.

They now have a talented squad where it is hard to get into the matchday panel, not to mind the team itself which means that when manager Shane Ronayne turns to his bench he knows that the player coming on is as good as the one he’s replacing.

Looking ahead to the final said: “We got what we needed the last day, which was a win but it left us with a few questions to answer and things to work on and we know if we don’t fix those then we won’t be coming out of Kerry with what we want.

FORM

“Kerry are on fire at the moment and had a big win against Dublin in a challenge game as well as their impressive win over Tipperary. Also winning the league was a massive confidence boost to them. We have got everything to lose and they have everything to gain so we will have to be on our toes and better than we were against Waterford.

“Kerry have quality players and seem to have a great togetherness and I was impressed with them in the league final. They went in as underdogs and yet turned over Armagh.

“But we have a strong panel to pick from and we have a great bench and Eimear Scally’s goal showed that the last day as she wasn’t long on the pitch and that move started near our own goal line."