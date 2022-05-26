Castleview back where they belong in the Munster Senior League

BACK playing in the top tier of football in Cork, Castleview are promoted to the Premier Division of the Munster Senior League after a five-year absence and for current captain Connor ‘Jasper’ O’Mahony, it’s where the club belongs.

“The aim was always going to be promotion as everyone involved with the club views Castleview as a premier Munster senior league team and now we feel we’re back where we belong,” said O’Mahony. “Castleview has always been a team that in the past that would be competing for the premier titles so it was important to get this promotion and league win over the line to bring back success to this great club and give us a platform to push on from next season.”

The 27-year-old Ballincollig man has come through the ranks at the club and in fact, has only played with the one club his entire career. This loyalty and commitment are what he believes have been key to success for the club over the years.

“I am part of a core of six or seven Castleview players who have been playing together since U10s and we have been together all the way up to play senior for this club.

This core group have been through highs and lows together and experienced everything which I think is what makes this Castleview team so special.

“Mix these groups of players with new signings that have joined within the last few years such as Ian McConville, Dane Holland and others creates a strong team full of experience ready to fight for three points every game.

Castleview's Ian McConville scored the winning goal against Blarney United. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

"Patrick O’Donoghue deserves a huge mention this season; he’s scored 18 goals in the 17 games he’s played in the league and has been a vital part of the team on and off the pitch.”

The recent playoff final against Blarney was yet another close encounter Castleview had to face this season and for the midfielder and his teammates, the league win brought huge relief.

“The play-off against Blarney was always going to be really competitive and a battle with so much at stake. These types of big games are often about just getting the job done and getting over the line. I thought both teams gave everything to win the game but thankfully we got the important goal and defended really well throughout to keep the clean sheet.

"The final whistle honestly just brought such relief after a number of hard years trying to get promoted and leagues getting called off that the moment you finally reach the goal we all set out for, brings huge satisfaction for all of us.

“I thought there was a good crowd at the game and it was the same the week before in the last league game out in Blarney.

COMMUNITY

“I think that Munster Senior League football always attracts a good crowd as people are interested in their local teams and communities and football is often a talking point for a lot of people. Castleview fans and supporters are genuinely brilliant and there are people that go to every single game we play, kick every ball we kick and enjoy every victory and celebration with us.

“We had a really strong season and only secured promotion in the second last game so that shows the quality of the league and the players. We had a few results towards the end of the season that put a bit of pressure on us such as drawing at home to Bandon and losing to Mayfield, this added pressure made it difficult but allowed us to re-group as a team and finish strongly.

“Promotion was always the number one goal going into the season, that was always the priority and we said once that was secured winning the league would be next.

Castleview manager Martin Cambridge on the sideline against Blarney United. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“I think it’s important to have goals to work towards at the beginning of the season and they should be clearly explained so that everyone in the group can all fight for the same cause and everyone is working together.

“2017 was the last time the club was premier so it’s been a long time coming for us especially with league cancellations the past few years when we were in promotion spots so this really has been a couple of years in the making.

“So we’ll certainly enjoy this.”