League preview: Ballincollig and Barrs bid to stay out in front in Division 1A

A COUPLE of games this evening will impact the top of the Cork Credit Unions Football League Division 1A.

Leaders Ballincollig, who are two points ahead of county champions St Finbarr’s, are at home to St Michael’s while the Barrs travel to play Fermoy.

The Village are unbeaten in six games, four wins and two draws, including a low-scoring 0-8 each draw with neighbours Éire Óg, when Ballincollig fielded well under-strength.

St Michael’s certainly won’t lack confidence after stunning Castlehaven with a five-goal blast last time out to collect their first set of points and move off the bottom of the table.

Last year’s Cork minor captain Rory O’Shaughnessy and prominent hurler Robbie Cotter contributed a goal each in a 5-13 to 2-10 victory which won’t have gone unnoticed by the pacesetters.

The Barrs are aiming for a third win on the bounce after losing earlier to Ballincollig and Castlehaven.

Fermoy, who have a game in hand against the Haven, lost three times, albeit narrowly, though in-form Cillian Myers-Murray poses an obvious threat.

Kiskeam, who are bracketed on eight points along with the Barrs, host the Haven in another important game in the section on Saturday afternoon with the west Cork club two points behind but have that game in hand away to Fermoy.

The Duhallow club drew with Fermoy recently, when Sean O’Sullivan led the way with 0-4 though there’s sure to be a kick in the Haven after leaking so many goals against St Michael’s.

Éire Óg are also in the frame for a top-two finish and a semi-final spot, currently on seven points with a county final renewal against Mallow approaching on Saturday.

Éire Óg's Diarmuid Dineen keeps possession under pressure from Ballincollig's Cian Dorgan. Picture: David Keane

It’s a very congested-looking table and any of the first five clubs could qualify.

There’s a familiar look to Division 1B as Nemo Rangers lead the way with a 100% record from seven games.

But, they’ve no game again this weekend after Ilen Rovers followed O’Donovan Rossa in conceding a walk-over even though Nemo were meant to head west.

Barring an unexpected collapse, the Trabeg club are sure to bag a semi-final with Cill na Martra and Valley Rovers battling it out for the other place.

They’re tied on 10 points and meet in Cill na Martra on Saturday in what’s sure to be a competitive fixture with the Gaeltacht side attempting to preserve their unbeaten record while the Innishannon club are the leading scorers.

The bottom three clubs are from the west, Clonakilty, who are still searching for their first point(s) and Ilen and O’Donovan Rossa on two apiece.

Cork Credit Unions Football Leagues Fixtures:

THURSDAY:

Division 1A: Ballincollig v St Michael’s, Ballincollig, 7.15pm; Fermoy v St Finbarr’s, Fermoy, 8pm.

Division 2A: Nemo Rangers v Bandon, Trabeg, 7.30pm.

Division 2B: Na Piarsaigh v Aghabullogue, Na Piarsaigh, 7.15pm.

SATURDAY:

Division 1A: Newcestown v Ballingeary, Newcestown, 2pm; Kiskeam v Castlehaven, Kiskeam, 4pm; Mallow v Éire Óg, Mallow, 4pm.

Division 1B: Clyda Rovers v Carbery Rangers, Mourneabbey, 1.30; Cill na Martra v Valley Rovers, Cill na Martra, 4pm; Douglas v O’Donovan Rossa, Douglas, 4pm; Ilen Rovers concede to Nemo Rangers.

Division 2A: Ballydesmond v Rockchapel, Ballydesmond, 4pm; Dohenys v Glanworth, Dunmanway, 4pm; Macroom v Newmarket, Macroom, 4pm; St Vincent’s v Bantry Blues, Knocknaheeney, 4pm.

Division 2B: Aghada v Kanturk, Rostellan, 4pm; Naomh Aban v Dromtarriffe, Ballyvourney, 4pm; Castletownbere v Bishopstown, Castletownbere, 6pm.

Division 3A: Kinsale v Iveleary, Kinsale, 3pm; Gabriel Rangers v Glanmire, Ballydehob, 4pm; Kilshannig v Adrigole, Kilshannig, 4pm.

Division 3B: Glenville v Mayfield, Glenville, 4pm.

SUNDAY:

Division 2B: Knocknagree v Mitchelstown, Knocknagree, 2pm.

Division 3B: Ballinora v St Nick’s, Ballymaw, 11.30; St Finbarr’s v Boherbue, Togher, 12pm.