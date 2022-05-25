Douglas Hall look for six wins in a row in the CWSSL Premier League

TONIGHT, there are eight games down for decision in the Cork Women’s Senior Premier and First Division leagues.

In the Premier league, Lakewood Athletic host Springfield Ramblers in what should be a very close affair.

Lakewood will be hoping to bounce back from last week’s defeat to Douglas Hall where they failed to hit the target for the first time this season.

Lakewood more than matched the Hall last week but they just didn’t create enough of clear-cut chances over the ninety minutes.

Lakewood will hope that Lauren Homan will be available but with Niamh O’Donoghue and Chloe O’Donovan they will cause the Springfield defence problems.

Springfield had a very convincing 8-2 win over Ballinhassig last time out although Ballinhassig could only field ten players.

Springfield has quality players all over the pitch with Amy Burns and Isabel O’Leary they are well capable of coming away with a point.

Ballinhassig couldn’t have asked for a tougher game after their defeat to Springfield when they welcome Douglas Hall to Gortnalough. Ballinhassig will be looking to Nicole Quinn and Sophie Hurley to get amongst the goals tonight.

Douglas Hall will be looking to make it six wins in a row, and it will be a major surprise if they leave with anything less than three points.

Wilton welcome Castleview to Pat Bowdren Park and they should be too strong for the Northside club who suffered a heavy defeat to Lakewood last time out.

In the meantime, they have lost one of their star players Caithlin O’Sullivan who lines out tonight for Wilton United.

Wilton's Deirdre Callanan manages to clear the ball away from Douglas Hall's Maggie Duncliff during the recent CWSSL Senior Womens Premier Division match in Garryduff. Picture: Howard Crowdy

The talented O’Sullivan netted a brace last week in her debut against Riverstown.

Wilton have strengthened their squad in recent weeks and with Emma O’Connor and Zoe Murphy they will be expected to take all three points.

Riverstown travel to Ballea Park hoping to keep their slim hopes alive in the title race.

Riverstown have a very strong squad with Shannon Carson and Michaela O’Rourke in excellent form.

They come up against a Carrigaline side who are struggling for numbers at the moment, but they have some superb players in Sarah O’Neil and full back Saoirse Clifford who had a superb season with their under 19 team but Riverstown should claim all the points tonight.

The First division this year again seems to be the most competitive league with all the teams capable of taking points off each other.

Youghal welcome Greenwood to Adrath Park where the away side will be hoping to follow on from last week’s superb win over Carrigaline Hibs.

Greenwood put on a fantastic display, and they will be looking to Melissa Manning and Ann Marie O’Connell to maintain their excellent form. Youghal’s last match was a heavy loss away to Passage, but they will be looking to the experienced Sarah Healy and Jess Lawton to get their title challenge back on track.

Glenthorn and Carrigaline clash in Ballyvolane and this is another game that is very difficult to call.

Glenthorn put five past Springfield last week with Wendy Cahill hitting a hat trick and they will be looking to Cahill and her strike partner Jenny Byrne to get amongst the goals tonight.

Carrigaline Hibs suffered a heavy loss to Greenwood last week but to be fair the score line didn’t reflect the performance.

Carrigaline manager Gus Bowen has some superb players in Katie Bowen, Rebecca Walsh and Chloe McCarthy and it will be no real surprise if they leave with at least a point.

Passage make the long trip to face Kilworth full of confidence after their last win over Youghal United.

They have probably the youngest squad in this league, but it is full of talent. They are very strong at the back with Aine Higgins commanding the defence while they aren’t many better midfielders at this level than Sinead Flynn and Shaunie Wilkie.

Kilworth had a superb win last time out against Springfield Ramblers B and even though they will put it up to Passage it’s difficult to see past anything but an away win.

Springfield Ramblers B host Kilmichael Rovers in a game that could go either way. Springfield have struggled this season, but Kilmichael are finding it difficult to field a team.

Fixtures:

Wednesday 25th May 2022 ( Kick off 7:00 pm ).

Premier league:

Carrigaline United v Riverstown.

Wilton United v Castleview.

Ballinghassig v Douglas Hall.

Lakewood Athletic v Springfield Ramblers.

First Division:

Glenthorn v Carrigaline Hibs.

Youghal United v Greenwood.

Springfield Ramblers B v Kilmichael Rovers.

Kilworth Celtic v Passage.