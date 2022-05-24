Michael Harty and Breda Gaffney win the Midleton Five-miler road race in style

Michael Harty continued on his record breaking way with a new race best of 24:21 at the Midleton five-miler, a race that has been on the go since 1984.

Harty, disappointed that his 14:14 for 5km in Kilkenny would not be ratified as an Irish M40 record due to doubts about the course accuracy, had the consolation of setting a Irish M40 track best of 14:24.89 the previous Saturday at the Irish Milers Club meet at Santry.

This was almost 10 seconds faster than the previous record held by Brian Maher.

At Midleton, he was out on his own from the start and finished 1:20 ahead of Mark Walsh from Leevale, the winning time of 24:21 one of the fastest for five miles seen on the Cork roads for many years.

The remarkable Vivian Foley recorded 26:11 for third spot, coming just over two weeks after the Eagle athlete had taken the silver M50 medal in the Boston Marathon with his time of 2:33:32.

“I’m delighted with the win, I’ve missed a couple of years with injury and this was one of the races I’ve wanted to do so it’s great to get the win, it’s a lovely course,” said Harty.

“I’m going for a 10km later on in the summer so tonight’s time would be around 30-minute pace which is what I would be hoping for and it was great to get the course record as well.”

Breda Gaffney from Mallow is another masters athlete in fine form and despite recent illness won a close women’s race at Midleton, her 30:18 giving her six seconds to spare over Rosaleen MacKeown of Leevale with the ever-consistent Carmel Crowley from Bandon third in 30:52.

“I’m delighted to win it, it’s my first five-miler so it’s nice to get it done,” said the Mallow athlete.

“I was sick with Covid back in November so that cost me a good couple of months. I was in hospital in January and although I found it hard tonight it’s great to be back.”

Results:

Men:

1 M Harty (East Cork, M40) 24:21; 2 M Walsh (Leevale) 25:41; 3 V Foley (Eagle, M50) 26:11; 4 B Donovan (Cork TC) 26:21; 5 D Coakley (Leevale) 26:37; 6 K Kelly (Youghal, M40) 27:20.

M40: 3 T Hannon (Midleton) 28:57.

M45: 1 C Collins (unatt) 30:16; 2 M Murphy (Mallow) 30:29; 3 P Troy (Ballintotis F4L) 31:34.

M50: 2 E McCarthy (Midleton) 31:26; 3 P O’Connor (Eagle) 31:57.

M55: 1 P Murphy (St Finbarrs) 30:35; 2 N O’Regan (unatt) 32:19; 3 J Cashman (Midleton) 32:37.

M60: 1 K Carey (unatt) 33:01; 2 E O’Sullivan (Midleton) 33:17; 3 B Anglim (Ballymore-Cobh) 35:45.

M65: 1 B Menton (unatt) 37:43; 2 W O’Riordan (St Brendans) 37:50; 3 J Hartnett (unatt) 43:00.

M70: 1 J Holland (Mallow) 38:00; 2 D O’Connell (Midleton) 42:47; 3 J Walshe (RRC) 46:11.

MJ: 1 J Spelman (East Cork) 29:33; 2 C Fogarty (unatt) 34:08; 3 N Cahill (unatt) 39:50.

Women:

1 B Gaffney (Mallow, F45) 30:18; 2 R MacKeown (Leevale, F45) 30:24; 3 C Crowley (Bandon, F50) 30:52; 4 C Murphy (Eagle, F45) 31:36; 5 T Muldowney (Midleton) 31:52; 6 I Eighan (St Finbarrs, F40) 32:39.

F35: 1 S Alcock (Ballymore-Cobh) 35:27; 2 B Collins (Bridevale) 40:36; 3 M Keane (unatt) 41:31.

F40: 2 K Bevan (Eagle) 36:22; 3 N Corcoran (unatt) 37:42.

F45: 4 C O’Hanlon (Ballintotis F4L) 33:49.

F50: 2 N O’Neill (Leevale) 33:44; 3 H Leonard (Leevale) 34:08.

F55: 1 O O’Rourke (Ballymore-Cobh) 33:33; 2 M O’Mahony (Youghal) 41:26; 3 C Clancy (St Catherines) 42:20.

F60: 1 M Sweeney (St Finbarrs) 37:38; 2 F O’Connor (Eagle) 42:32; 3 M Mulcahy (St Finbarrs) 47:52.

F65: 1 N Harrington (Galtee) 49:56.

FJ: 1 M Culligan (unatt) 41:01.