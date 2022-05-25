Five star Ahmeti wins the Una Moore Cup for Leeside

Kinsale 2

Leeside 5

LEESIDE captured the CWSSL U15 Una Moore Cup for the first time when they defeated Kinsale 5-2 in a thrilling final at St Colman's Park in Cobh last Sunday evening, with Alice Ahmeti scoring all five of Leeside’s goals, with two of Leesides goals coming in the final few minutes.

Kinsale almost found the net in the third minute when Lauren Balaur’s corner was deflected towards the Leeside goal only to be cleared and had another shot towards goal in the 7th minute only to be well held by the Leeside keeper Jenny O’Neill.

By the 8th minute Kinsale took the lead when Emma Jones’s pass from near the touchline found Kara Dillon who slotted the ball past O’Neill and into an empty net from 20 yards.

Leeside came close when Kinsale keeper Shauna Price couldn’t hold onto Alice Ahmeti’s effort from outside the area and came close following their third corner moments later as Leeside looked for the equaliser.

It came in the 15th minute when Brooke Manley’s pass found Alice Ahmeti whose initial shot was blocked by the Kinsale keeper but made no mistake from the rebound to level the scores.

Alice Ahmeti who scored all five goals for Leeside in their 5-2 win over Kinsale in the CWSSL U15 Una Moore Final which was played in St Colemans Park recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Less than a minute later Kinsale regained the lead when a wicked bounce deceived the Leeside keeper and let in Kara Dillon who followed the ball into the net In the 21st minute Leeside were awarded a penalty for handball which was duly converted by Ahmeti as the sides were level for the second time.

Corners were exchanged between the teams in the opening minutes of the second half as the teams looked for a weakness in each others defence, but it was Leeside who were keeping Kinsale in their own half, Manley’s free kick headed onto the crossbar and seconds later Kinsale keeper Price diving at the feet of Kate Sexton as Leeside were looking dangerous.

Fifteen minutes into the second half Leeside took the lead for the first time when Ahmeti managed to get behind the Kinsale defence and ran towards goal shooting the ball past Price for her third of the game.

Kinsale came forward, keeper O’Neill saving a bouncing ball ahead of Samantha Purdie while at the other end Ahmeti managed to round the keeper only to see her angled effort deflected for a corner.

Kinsale’s Dillon’s free kick landed on top of the net and seconds later had another chance in front of goal only to be denied by O’Neill, and from the following kick out found themselves 4-2 down when Ahmeti ran straight down the centre and slotted the ball into the corner of the Kinsale net.

Leeside players Eileen Lynch, Lili Cummins, Kate Sexton, Amy Moynihan, and Jenny O'Neill pictured with the CWSSL U15 Una Moore Trophy following their teams victory over Kinsale in the final played in St Colemans Park recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Less than two minutes later she scored her fifth when she capitalised on a mistake from the keeper and stabbed the ball into the net from six yards as Leeside captured the trophy for the first time with Player of the Match Alice Ahmeti stealing the show.

Kinsale: Jess O’Keeffe, Aoibh Kirwin, Caitlin Duke, Martha O’Sullivan, Shauna Price, Kacey Healy, Kara Dillon, Indie Desmond, Sophie O’Brien, Samantha Purdie, Emma MacSweeney, Emma Jomes, Lauren Balaur, Caoimhe O’Donnell, Amy Hayes, Ava O’Sullivan

Leeside: Jenny O’Neill, Robyn George, Isabelle Twomey, Isabelle Crean, Eileen Lynch, Amy Moynihan, Kate Sexton, Kady Gurhy, Alice Ahmeti, Brooke Manley, Lidia Pazcniek, Clodagh Dorgan, Emily Brick, Rebecca Daly, Wiktoria Bjork, Riona O’Donnell, Aoife Carry, Megan Barrett, Lili Cummins

Referee: Mark O’Connell.