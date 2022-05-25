Lakewood’s early goals seal U15 CWSSL Plate Win

Lakewood 5

Park United 0

THREE goals in the opening 15 minutes of the game set Lakewood on a 5-0 win over Park Utd in the GE Healthcare CWSSL U15 Plate Final which was played in excellent conditions at St Colman's Park last Sunday evening with Lakewood’s Ciara O’Keeffe and Laura O’Flynn scoring a brace each.

Lakewood attacked from the very start and contained Park Utd in their own half, and after only three minutes they took the lead when Gemma Young’s pass found Ciara O’Keeffe 15 yards out and duly sent the ball into the back of the net for the opening score of the game.

Five minutes later O’Keeffe stormed through the centre and shrugged off the challenge of two defenders before slotting the ball past Davina Connolly for her second and Lakewood’s second of the evening.

Lakewood players Lily O'Flynn, Aimee O'Connell, Laura O'Mahony and Ciara O'Keeffe pictured with the CWSSL U15 Plate trophy following their teams victory over Park Utd in the final played in St Colemans Park. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Park Utd had a chance in the 12th minute only for Olivia Shirke’s free kick being too long for Grace Duggan at the far post, but within a minute Lakewood had added a third when Lily O’Flynn met a long kick out and ran straight at the keeper scoring from 15 yards.

Lakewood added another courtesy of Aimee O’Connell whose 30 yard effort sailed past the keeper in the 25th minute as the game was well and truly over as a contest.

Park Utd looked for a quick response, and forced Lakewood back into their own penalty area but couldn’t get a shot on goal as the danger was cleared as the half drew to a close.

Park attempted to break into the Lakewood half with Shirke, Keyla O’Connor and Stella Shanahan pressing, but could not break through a stubborn Lakewood defence, Shanahan’s effort from just outside the area going wide of the posts.

Lakewood continued to come forward, but rarely hit second gear knowing that the game was well and truly beyond the reach of the Mitchelstown based side.

In the 55th minute Lakewood’s O’Connell’s free kick 25 yards out came off the wall twice before bouncing off the crossbar on her third attempt and subsequently cleared, while at the other end Lakewood keeper Sonia Szymanska had to be sharp to cover from Shanahan right at the far corner.

Alison Ryan, Chairperson CWSSL presents Lakewoods Aimee O'Connell with the Player of the Match Award following the recent CWSSL U15 Plate final against Park Utd in St Colemans Park. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Lakewood’s Sile Og Walsh found Caoimhe Kirby O’Connor who ran into the area but the ball ran out of play while Roisin O’Malley’s lobbed effort went just wide of the Park post as Lakewood were counting down the minutes.

Lakewood added a fifth in the 61st minute when Aimee O’Connell’s pass found Lily O’Flynn in the centre who duly slotted the ball past Connolly, and although Park’s Sarah English’s ambitious 35 yard effort was well held by Szymanska in the Lakewood goal the result was never in doubt with Lakewood taking the honours.

Player of the Match was Lakewood’s Aimee O’Connell while the trophy was presented by Alison Ryan, Chairperson CWSSL to Lakewood captain Laura O’Mahony.

Lakewood captain Laura O'Mahony pictured with the CWSSL U15 Plate trophy following her teams victory over Park Utd in the final played in St Colemans Park. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Park United: Davina Connolly, Karen Kenneally, Aoife McNamara, Meabh Quirke, Meave Piggot, Grace Duggan, Sophie Browne, Megan Coleman, Lauren O’Donoghue, Beatrice Motherway, Olivia Shirke, Sarah English, Ella Coughlan, Keyla O’Connor, Stella Hanrahan, Hannah Lonnigan, Grace Ahern, Roisin Walsh

Lakewood: Sonya Szymanska, Ava O’Driscoll, Abbie O’Mahony, Aimee O’Connell, Kate Connolly, Gemma Yoiung, Emily Langan, Ciara O’Keeffe, Lily O’Flynn, Sile Og Walsh, Caoimhe Kirby, O’Connor, Laura O’Mahony, Sophie Neville, Roisin O’Malley

Referee: Pat Cronin.