Captain James wins the Jimmy Carey senior draghunt in fine style at Bottle Hill

CAPTAIN JAMES produced a sterling performance to win the Jimmy Carey memorial Senior draghunt at Bottle Hill on Sunday.

Reports from the various vantage suggested the hounds checked a little but take nothing away from the winner who showed a great turn of foot to land the spoils.

After suffering a nasty injury back in April Authority of Northern Hunt returned to run a magnificent draghunt to fill the runner up slot and the manner he finished had many pundits predicting he could well run a serious race in next week’s Senior International draghunt at Grange.

Championship leader Slievemish Spring ran another consistent draghunt to fill third ticket.

Having won his first draghunt since April 18 naturally the winning trainer Barry O’Keeffe was elated with his fourth win of the season.

“Captain James is an honest hound and a pleasure to train and this was moral boosting win for us that merits his consistency throughout the season,” said Barry O’Keeffe.

It was another good day for John and Sean O’Sullivan of Griffin United when they won the Senior Maiden draghunt with The Butcher Boy as he saw off a bunched finish to cross the tape ahead of the Shanakiel Harriers duo of The Meg and Ranger.

It certainly got better for the Griffin United partnership of John and Sean O’Sullvan when their charge Sean T won his third Puppy draghunt on the belt to complete a memorable double on the day.

The finishing skills of the winner was certainly shown as he crossed the tape ahead of clubmate Tanner trained by Pat O’Leary.

Championship leader Kilbrittain Girl from Kieran Kearney’s Shanakiel Harriers kennel ran another cracking draghunt to fill third ticket.

Barry O’Keeffe of Shanakiel Harriers with Captain James winner of the Jimmy Carey memorial Senior draghunt at Bottle Hill .

It has been a great month for the winning kennel and the winning connections couldn’t hide their delight.

“Draghunting can be frustrating but it’s also a great sport and believe me successes have been sparse for our kennel in recent years but suddenly our luck has changed with Sean T and The Butcher Boy and long may it continue,” said John O’Sullivan.

O’Sullivan added: “The Butcher Boy has been running well all season for us and I am delighted for my son Sean who puts so much work into looking after our hounds.”

In the veteran draghunt there was joy for another father and son training partnership when the Gary and Adam O’Sullivan trained Georgie Burgess of Northern Hunt crossed the tape ahead of Magic’s Lad and Max Lad.

For Adam O’Sullivan the hard working chairman of the Cork City and County Harriers association it was a day to savour.

“Georgie Burgess has been ravaged with injuries throughout his career and its great to see him enjoying himself in this grade,” said Adam O’Sullivan.

Results:

Bottle Hill Senior:

1. Captain James (Shanakiel Harriers); 2. Authority (Northern Hunt); 3. Slievemish Spring (Clogheen); 4. Zion (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 5. Mossgrove Daisy (Shanakiel Harriers); 6. Blue Lad (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers).

Senior Maiden:

1. The Butcher Boy (Griffin United); 2. The Meg (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Ranger (Shanakiel Harriers); 4. Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen); 5. Mermaid (Clogheen); 6. High Maintenance (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers).

Puppy:

1. Sean T (Griffin United); 2. Tanner (Griffin United); 3. Kilbrittain Girl (Shanakiel Harriers); 4. Penny’s Girl (IHT); 5. Wolfe Tone Lass (Mayfield); 6. Kerry Surprise (Shanakiel Harriers).

Veteran:

1. Georgie Burgess (Northern Hunt); 2. Magic’s Lad (Mayfield); 3. Max Lad (Northern Hunt).