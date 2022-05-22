Cork v Tipp: Three reasons the Rebels won at Semple Stadium

COMPOSURE

Instead, the ball hit the post and Tipp were doubly punished as Alan Connolly found the net to turn the game around. By half-time, Cork were eight points to the good.

Given everything that was riding on the game, it would have been easy for Cork to panic even at that early stage but they kept cool heads.

SCORING POWER

Of Tipp’s 1-24, a dozen points came from Noel McGrath frees and Jason Forde – the usual free-taker – and Jake Morris were the only other players to score more than once for the home side.

For the second week in a row, Cork were able to compose a victory with Patrick Horgan not featuring for the final 25 minute – the Glen Rovers man had five points, two from play, while eight other players had multiple scores, including subs Tim O’Mahony (1-1) and Jack O’Connor (0-2).

MOMENTUM

Having got things back on track against Waterford, Cork added to that performance here rather than struggling to reach the same levels. While a seven-point win would have got Tipp through given what was happening in Ennis, it has been a tough year for them and it may not be over yet – if Kerry beat Antrim in the Joe McDonagh Cup final, Tipp would have to play them for a spot in next year’s Munster championship.