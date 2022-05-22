Inchidaly Copper upsets odds at Carbery Point to Point

THERE was a terrific atmosphere at yesterday’s well-attended Carbery Hunt point-to-point meeting on Inchdoney Island and the Alex Ott-trained Inchidaly Copper continued his upward trajectory by landing the winners of one in the hands of Chris O’Donovan, much to the dismay of the eight bookmakers present.

The recent Dawstown maiden winner Inchidaly Copper (2/1 – evens), who was fitted with cheekpieces, disputed the running with Miss Mae West until a superb jump took him to the lead at sixth last of the 15 obstacles.

Inchidaly Copper was clearly travelling best in pole position from three out and he powered clear from before the last to beat Niall Kelleher’s mare Peggy Gordon by a widening eight lengths.

Boherbue-based handler Ott’s son Andy Burke Ott remarked of the Owen O’Flynn-owned Inchidaly Copper.

R. James on D'Last Spez (left) eventual winner leads from second placed M.C. O'Donovan on Lucky Zebo in the maiden race for 5 year old geldings at the Carbery Hunt, Clonakilty point to point races at Inchydoney. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

”We fancied him today and hopefully, he will be ready to go again.

"The only race left for him is a winners race at Dromahane next Saturday.“

The David Christie-trained Some Man cemented his status as this season’s leading horse by recording his seventh success of the campaign in the three-runner open, but not before the 4/11 shot gave his supporters plenty of cause for concern.

Some Man, also victorious at Ballindenisk the previous Sunday, edged into a narrow advantage from the second last and he duly collided with long-time leader Some Are Lucky at the final fence.

There was then little to separate the pair on the flat until Some Man got on top inside the final 50 yards to score by a half-length in what was the closest finish of the afternoon.

“Some Man has run four weeks in a row and he’s had some tough races, but he just did enough to get the job done here today,“ reported Christie of the Ray Nicholas-owned Some Man, an ex-Paul Nicholls charge that is now the winner of 11 points in total plus two hunter chases.

Some Man’s rider Rob James departed with two winners as he was earlier on the mark aboard the Colin Bowe-trained D’last Spez (5/1) in the five-year-old geldings’ maiden.

Siobhan McSweeney, Agnes Power, Svane Leinign and Brendan Lynch all from Blarney at the Carbery Hunt, Clonakilty point to point races at Inchydoney. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

D’last Spez, despite pulling up on his two previous starts, got into a lovely rhythm at the head of affairs and he led until joined by favourite Lucky Zebo three out.

The winning son of Cokoriko however threw the faster jump at the penultimate obstacle and he was always in command thereafter, eight lengths separating him from Lucky Zebo.

“We always knew that he had ability, but he was green in his head and Rob gave him a grand cheeky ride,“ said Bowe of the Milestone Bloodstock Ltd-owned D’last Spez.

Handler Bowe experienced a stellar afternoon as he saddled three winners in total with the remaining two both being partnered by Barry O’Neill, the duo opening their account with Alden (2/1) in the four-year-old maiden.

Alden, having pulled up on his initial career start at Broughshane a little over two weeks earlier, made his way to the front before three out to see off Littlefoot by a length.

Bowe remarked of Alden, a son of Walk In The Park.

“He had a nice run in Broughshane and he just got crowded after making a mistake three out there.

"Barry [O’Neill] said then that he would win the next day. “ Bowe and O’Neill, who will be crowned leading rider for the sixth consecutive time when the season concludes next weekend, later combined to collect the five-year-old and upwards mares’ maiden with Bents Hollow (3/1).

"The Soldier Of Fortune-sired Bents Hollow stepped up from her fifth-placed Dawstown debut effort on May 2nd by making her way to the head of affairs three out to dispose of Conor’s Gift by five lengths.

“She’s a nice mare with a lovely, professional mind and she will now go to some of the sales,“ said Bowe of Bents Hollow.

Pupils from St. Josephs NS Clonakilty at the Carbery Hunt, Clonakilty point to point races at Inchydoney. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

It certainly was a red-letter afternoon for 21-year-old Kieva Hynes from Adamstown in Co Wexford as she recorded an initial career success aboard Sean Doyle’s Local Rogue (3/1) in the closing six-year-old and upwards geldings’ maiden, the race that attracted the biggest field of the afternoon in 11 runners.

Local Rogue, who was placed second on four previous occasions, was always positioned on the pace and the winning eight-year-old got on top from the last to eclipse the staying-on Useitorlooseit by a length in a race that saw a little under three lengths cover the first four home.

The season concludes next weekend with a Muskerry Foxhounds meeting at Dromahane on Saturday whilst it’s then onto Tralee racecourse on Sunday for a North Kerry Harriers fixture (2pm start both days).