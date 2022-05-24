Colin Healy: Cork City fans have a big part to play away to Galway United

AFTER seeing his side let their lead against Wexford slip at Turner's Cross on Friday, Cork City manager Colin Healy had few complaints about the result.

City had gone ahead in the first half only for former player Conor Davis to equalise after the break. Healy felt the draw was a fair reflection of the game.

“I think Wexford played very very well. I didn’t think that we were at it. It was just one of those nights. Probably the draw was the fair result.”

This was the second time, the first a scoreless draw with Bray, that City failed to win a game after a weekend off.

"I’m not having that. I think we need to be better. I know I changed the system in the first half, we had a back-four and we thought we could get at them in wider areas, but we didn’t look after the ball as good as we should have, and it didn’t happen.

"So we changed the system and went back to the 3-5-2 and I thought we were a small bit better but we conceded after about five or six minutes from a corner, which is not like us. It was a soft goal to concede but it happened.

"We kept trying but it didn’t look like we were going to get the goal. We had chances but we didn’t test the keeper."

Cork City's Cian Murphy is tackled by Wexford's Joe Manley. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Wexford front-three on the night caused City a variety of problems. At times it seemed that Ian Ryan’s side were playing with two number 10s behind the sole striker.

Despite this not being Wexford’s usual approach, Healy wasn’t surprised at the way City’s opponents approached the game.

“We were expecting the way they set-up. They had (Jack) Doherty dropping in and overloading the middle of the park. But I still think that if we don’t look after the ball; you give it back too easy. They weren’t the same team that they were last week against Galway (a game Wexford lost 4-0).

"They came down here with the big crowd and it was like a cup final for them. So everybody raises their game. But in possession in the first half, if you keep giving it a way it plays into their hands.

“We had some great chances. The keeper pulls off a great save from Keats (Ruairí Keating).

"I thought he could have scored it but if you don’t take your chances, they will come back and haunt you. I wouldn’t say we lacked intensity. I just thought we didn’t look after the ball.

"I thought it was like four or five passes and then give it away, a bit like a basketball match. We need to look after the ball better.”

Next up for City is a trip to Deacy Park to face league leaders Galway United. John Caulfield’s side are the form team in the division and Healy is under no illusions of how difficult it will be.

“It will be a massive game next week. There will be a massive crowd up there.

We will have a good following up there as well and we need to be ready because Galway are flying at the moment.

"And it will be a tough game for us.

"We are coming up against a very good side. An organised side, and a side good at set-plays."