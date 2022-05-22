Cork City might rue valuable points  dropped ahead of Galway showdown

A DISAPPOINTING two points dropped on Friday night for Cork City against Wexford now piles the pressure on Colin Healy’s side ahead of this weekend’s top-of-the-table clash against Galway United.

City got off to a good start on Friday night and although the visitors enjoyed a lot of the possession, it was the home side who created most of the chances and they richly deserved their lead when Kevin O’Connor’s thunderbolt strike hit the back of the net.

City defended well but at times were too deep which allowed Wexford to attack more however before the break, they got on top once again and finished the half the stronger of the two sides.

The visitors got off to the perfect start after the break when many supporters hadn’t even returned back to their seats when former City player Conor Davies got on the end of a corner to score the equaliser.

From here both sides picked up the tempo a little and the game became a lot more physical. Wexford, as I said in my preview, were a good, solid and organised team.

They controlled the game for a lot of the time, they defended well and created a few chances from counterattacks with Jack Doherty being their main skillful threat.

City on the other hand worked hard, got forward but more so on the break as opposed to from open play.

And this is an area which I feel needs to improve.

While they enjoy a lot of possession the end product hasn’t been good enough of late.

Cork City's Aaron Bolger is tackled by Wexford's Joe Manley. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

So while sixth place Wexford will be happy with the point away from home, I expect Healy will be disappointed to have dropped two points in a game they could have been out of sight by half time if they were more clinical.

As well as that, the dropped points now make Friday’s game against table-toppers Galway more crucial.

A win will put City back on top but it will be a tough test and City will need to get their goal-scoring form back, if they have any hope of getting a win in Eamonn Deacy Park.

It was great to see another good crowd at the Cross with 2,834 in attendance. Among them was senior international Chiezdozie Ogbene who was happy to pose for photographers with the young City supporters.

Also at the Cross was former City player Danny Murphy who was in Cork completing his UEFA A Licence and who, we believe, is a key contender to take over the Cork City women’s manager role.

Elsewhere, Cobh Ramblers earned a point away from home against Munster rivals Treaty United in their 2-2 draw.

A great point for Darren Murphy’s side who finished the game with 10 men. Next up for them is a home fixture against Longford but all attention this weekend will turn to the top of the table clash between Cork City and Galway.

Let’s hope it will be a good one.