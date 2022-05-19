Cork bounce back with impressive win over Tipperary to reach minor final

Cork 3-20

Tipperary 1-13

CORK bounced back from their disappointing Kerry display to create a re-match in the Munster MFC final following a resounding win over Tipperary in Thurles on Thursday.

Cork couldn’t have wished for a better start, scoring seven points without response inside the opening 11 minutes and surging 2-9 to 0-1 clear by the 20th minute.

They monopolised possession from the off, sweeping an amount of breaking ball and turned it into scores, including a first from play in the championship, courtesy of captain Colm Gillespite after six minutes.

Olan O’Donovan and Bryan Hayes found the range early and often as Cork settled into a nice rhythm and confidence flowed accordingly.

Tipp, who struggled on their own kick-out, took 13 minutes to open their account only for Cork to reply with a devastating 2-2 burst in six minutes.

Hayes availed of a kind bounce, which took out his marker, and he finished well for 1-8 to 0-1 after 17 minutes.

Cork had to pinch themselves, when Alan O’Connell swept inside the defence to also tuck away his opportunity a couple of minutes later.

However, Cork didn’t score again in the half as Tipp took over, but missed a 22nd minute penalty, keeper Josh Woods dropping smartly to his right to hold Fionn Fitzgerald’s low kick.

Tipp cut the deficit with a goal three minutes after the resumption, Charlie English scoring, but the outstanding Ed Myers cancelled it out moments later with a cool finish.

Despite losing defender Darragh O’Donovan to a late black card, Cork had done more than enough to get their season back on track in their pursuit of a successful defence of their title.

Scorers for Cork: B Hayes 1-5, 3f, 1’45, E Myers 1-5, O O’Donovan 0-6, 2f, C Gillespie, B O’Sullivan, G Kearney, S Coakley 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tipperary: C Grogan 0-7, 6f, C English 1-3, A Creed 0-2, C King 0-1.

CORK: J Woods (Valley Rovers); M O’Sullivan (Bantry Blues), C Molloy (Nemo Rangers), T O’Brien (do); D O’Donovan (Bishopstown), G Daly (Mallow), A Cullinane (Clonakilty); C Geary (Kilshannig), C Gillespie (Aghabullogue), captain; M Kelleher (Mallow), E Myers (Naomh Aban), A O’Connell (Kilshannig); B Hayes (Nemo Rangers), G Kearney (Kinsale), O O’Donovan (Ibane Gaels).

Subs: N O’Leary (Douglas) for Geary 38, K McCarthy (Carrigaline) for Cullinane and S Coakley (Douglas) for Kelleher 44, B O’Sullivan (Adrigole) for Gillespie 51, S O’Connell (Castlehaven) for O’Donovan 59.

TIPPERARY: R McGrath; A McSherry, C Byrne, J Bergin; E O’Connell, C King, captain, T Charles; J Higgins, P O’Keeffe; C English, T O’Connor, B Carey; C Grogan, D Hogan, F Fitzgerald.

Subs: D Landers for McSherry half-time, A Creed for O’Connor and E Ormond for Carey 40, D Fogarty for Fitzgerald 51, O Shelly for English 56.

Referee: N Quinn (Clare).