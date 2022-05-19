Thu, 19 May, 2022 - 21:30

Cork bounce back with impressive win over Tipperary to reach minor final

A great start was the key to Cork's victory which sets up a rematch with Kerry for Munster honours
Cork bounce back with impressive win over Tipperary to reach minor final

Tipperary vs Cork

Echo reporter

Cork 3-20 

Tipperary 1-13 

CORK bounced back from their disappointing Kerry display to create a re-match in the Munster MFC final following a resounding win over Tipperary in Thurles on Thursday.

Cork couldn’t have wished for a better start, scoring seven points without response inside the opening 11 minutes and surging 2-9 to 0-1 clear by the 20th minute.

They monopolised possession from the off, sweeping an amount of breaking ball and turned it into scores, including a first from play in the championship, courtesy of captain Colm Gillespite after six minutes.

Olan O’Donovan and Bryan Hayes found the range early and often as Cork settled into a nice rhythm and confidence flowed accordingly.

Tipp, who struggled on their own kick-out, took 13 minutes to open their account only for Cork to reply with a devastating 2-2 burst in six minutes.

Hayes availed of a kind bounce, which took out his marker, and he finished well for 1-8 to 0-1 after 17 minutes.

Tipperary vs Cork
Tipperary vs Cork

Cork had to pinch themselves, when Alan O’Connell swept inside the defence to also tuck away his opportunity a couple of minutes later.

However, Cork didn’t score again in the half as Tipp took over, but missed a 22nd minute penalty, keeper Josh Woods dropping smartly to his right to hold Fionn Fitzgerald’s low kick.

Tipp cut the deficit with a goal three minutes after the resumption, Charlie English scoring, but the outstanding Ed Myers cancelled it out moments later with a cool finish.

Despite losing defender Darragh O’Donovan to a late black card, Cork had done more than enough to get their season back on track in their pursuit of a successful defence of their title.

Tipperary vs Cork
Tipperary vs Cork

Scorers for Cork: B Hayes 1-5, 3f, 1’45, E Myers 1-5, O O’Donovan 0-6, 2f, C Gillespie, B O’Sullivan, G Kearney, S Coakley 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tipperary: C Grogan 0-7, 6f, C English 1-3, A Creed 0-2, C King 0-1.

CORK: J Woods (Valley Rovers); M O’Sullivan (Bantry Blues), C Molloy (Nemo Rangers), T O’Brien (do); D O’Donovan (Bishopstown), G Daly (Mallow), A Cullinane (Clonakilty); C Geary (Kilshannig), C Gillespie (Aghabullogue), captain; M Kelleher (Mallow), E Myers (Naomh Aban), A O’Connell (Kilshannig); B Hayes (Nemo Rangers), G Kearney (Kinsale), O O’Donovan (Ibane Gaels).

Subs: N O’Leary (Douglas) for Geary 38, K McCarthy (Carrigaline) for Cullinane and S Coakley (Douglas) for Kelleher 44, B O’Sullivan (Adrigole) for Gillespie 51, S O’Connell (Castlehaven) for O’Donovan 59.

TIPPERARY: R McGrath; A McSherry, C Byrne, J Bergin; E O’Connell, C King, captain, T Charles; J Higgins, P O’Keeffe; C English, T O’Connor, B Carey; C Grogan, D Hogan, F Fitzgerald.

Subs: D Landers for McSherry half-time, A Creed for O’Connor and E Ormond for Carey 40, D Fogarty for Fitzgerald 51, O Shelly for English 56.

Referee: N Quinn (Clare).

More in this section

Adrigole tee-off for golf classic Adrigole tee-off for golf classic
Mount St Michael hit Midleton CBS for three goals in entertaining football final Mount St Michael hit Midleton CBS for three goals in entertaining football final
Cork City v Sligo Rovers - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Delaney looks back on his time with Cork City with fondness, but it was a very strange time for the former English Premier League star
cork gaa
<p>Liverpool's Mohamed Salah will be a key figure in the Champions League final. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.</p>

Cork GAA club offering Liverpool fans chance to win Champions League final tickets

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis
The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone

Latest

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more