Cork make changes for the Munster MFC semi-final against Tipperary

CORK make four changes in personnel and a number of positional switches for the winner-take-all Munster MFC semi-final against Tipperary in Thurles on Thursday at 7pm.

Mark O’Sullivan (Bantry Blues) and Darragh O’Donovan (Bishopstown) come into the defence following the heavy first-round loss to Kerry a week ago.

Colm Geary (Kilshannig) is a newcomer to midfield while Ed Myers (Naomh Aban) leads a rejigged attack.

In positional alterations, Gearoid Daly (Mallow) moves from corner-back to centre-back, Alan O’Connell (Kilhshannig) from midfield to left half-forward, Mark Kelleher (Mallow) from corner-forward to the flank and Bryan Hayes (Nemo Rangers) from centre-forward to the right corner.

The winners take on Kerry in the final on June 1. Cork are the defending champions.

CORK: J Woods (Valley Rovers); M O’Sullivan (Bantry Blues), C Molloy (Nemo Rangers), T O’Brien (do); D O’Donovan (Bishopstown), G Daly (Mallow), A Cullinane (Clonakilty); C Geary (Kilshannig), M Kelleher (Mallow), E Myers (Naomh Aban); B Hayes (Nemo Rangers), G Kearney (Kinsale), O O’Donovan (Ibane Gaels).

Subs: E O’Flynn (Douglas), S O’Connell (Castlehaven), J Burke (Douglas), K McCarthy (Carrigaline), N O’Leary (Douglas), S Coakley (do), D Gough (Clonakilty), A O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue), B O’Sullivan (Adrigole).

TIPPERARY: R McGrath; A McSherry, C Byrne, J Bergin; E O’Connell, C King, captain, T Charles; J Higgins, P O’Keeffe; C English, T O’Connor, B Carey; C Grogan, D Hogan, F Fitzgerald.