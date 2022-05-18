Wed, 18 May, 2022 - 18:20

Cork make changes for the Munster MFC semi-final against Tipperary

Manager Michael O'Brien also moves players around following the heavy first-round defeat by Kerry
Cork make changes for the Munster MFC semi-final against Tipperary

Cork minor football manager Michael O'Brien on the sideline against Kerry in the Munster semi-final in Tralee. Picture: Kerry Kenneally.

CORK make four changes in personnel and a number of positional switches for the winner-take-all Munster MFC semi-final against Tipperary in Thurles on Thursday at 7pm.

Mark O’Sullivan (Bantry Blues) and Darragh O’Donovan (Bishopstown) come into the defence following the heavy first-round loss to Kerry a week ago.

Colm Geary (Kilshannig) is a newcomer to midfield while Ed Myers (Naomh Aban) leads a rejigged attack.

In positional alterations, Gearoid Daly (Mallow) moves from corner-back to centre-back, Alan O’Connell (Kilhshannig) from midfield to left half-forward, Mark Kelleher (Mallow) from corner-forward to the flank and Bryan Hayes (Nemo Rangers) from centre-forward to the right corner.

The winners take on Kerry in the final on June 1. Cork are the defending champions.

CORK: J Woods (Valley Rovers); M O’Sullivan (Bantry Blues), C Molloy (Nemo Rangers), T O’Brien (do); D O’Donovan (Bishopstown), G Daly (Mallow), A Cullinane (Clonakilty); C Geary (Kilshannig), M Kelleher (Mallow), E Myers (Naomh Aban); B Hayes (Nemo Rangers), G Kearney (Kinsale), O O’Donovan (Ibane Gaels).

Subs: E O’Flynn (Douglas), S O’Connell (Castlehaven), J Burke (Douglas), K McCarthy (Carrigaline), N O’Leary (Douglas), S Coakley (do), D Gough (Clonakilty), A O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue), B O’Sullivan (Adrigole).

TIPPERARY: R McGrath; A McSherry, C Byrne, J Bergin; E O’Connell, C King, captain, T Charles; J Higgins, P O’Keeffe; C English, T O’Connor, B Carey; C Grogan, D Hogan, F Fitzgerald.

More in this section

Adrigole tee-off for golf classic Adrigole tee-off for golf classic
Cork City v Sligo Rovers - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Delaney looks back on his time with Cork City with fondness, but it was a very strange time for the former English Premier League star
AFLW Rd 6 - Melbourne v GWS Brid Stack returns to action with her club St Val's in league game against Fermoy
cork gaa
Chelsea v Liverpool - Emirates FA Cup Final - Wembley Stadium

Cork GAA club offering Liverpool fans chance to win Champions League final tickets

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis
The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone

Latest

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more