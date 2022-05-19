Thu, 19 May, 2022 - 07:10

Minors and U16s show that Cork camogie is in fine fettle

Minors had already excelled in the All-Ireland series and made it three successive titles in Munster as well
Cork minor camogie captain Orlaith Mullins is presented with the provincial trophy from Ger Browne, Chairman Munster Council

Cork 2-16 Clare 0-6

IT was a great weekend on the provincial camogie stage for Cork.

The Rebels retained their Munster minor title and made it three in a row, whilst the U16s did likewise as they also retained their crown in splendid fashion with the minors defeating Clare and the U16 s getting the upper hand on Tipperary.

The Cork minor team lead from the start with points from Ciara Morrison, Orlaith Mullins, Leah Hallihan and Millie Condon. Clare kept in touch with three Aisling Cooney points and one apiece from Aisling Moloney and Grace Carmody.

Cork continued to hold the upper hand and they struck for the opening goal with Ciara Morrison on target to give them a comfortable interval lead of seven points, 1-9 to 0-5 and set the foundations for what was to come in the second half where they were totally on top.

From the restart, Cork battled to close the game out as they hit 1-4 without reply.

A second Ciara Morrison goal and points from Fiona Twohig, Orlaith Cahalane and Orlaith Mullins extending their advantage to 2-13 to 0-5 at the end of the third quarter.

Ciara Walsh, Fiona Twohig and Edel Sheehan added points to the Cork tally to ensure the three in a row of Munster Minor A titles was completed.

Scorers for Cork: C Morrison 2-2, O Mullins 0-6, F Twohig 0-3 (0-1 f), L Hallihan, M Condon, O Cahalane, C Walsh, E Sheehan 0-1 each.

Clare: A Cooney 0-4 (0-3f), A Moloney, G Carmody, 0-1 each

CORK: J Connaughton; M de Burca, A Barrett, T Elliot; A Cashman, A Healy, E Duignan; E Sheehan, M Condon; O Cahalane, C Morrison, O Mullins; L Hallihan, F Twohig, A Fahy.

Subs: C Walsh for A Fahy (28), A O’Sullivan for M de Burca (h-t), T Coleman for E Duignan (37), C Lane for J Connaughton (42), E Cantillon for M Healy (49), C Murphy for F Twohig (58), E Crowley for L Hallihan (58), E Murphy for O Mullins (58).

CLARE: S Cullen; C Queally, J Nicholas, A Dillon; L Slater, E Murphy, HM Neylon; A Walsh, A Moloney; G Carmody, L Grady, A Cooney; A Anderson, M Hanrahan, A Dooley.

Subs: E Fitzgibbon for L Slater (23), E Begley for A Moloney (39), E Mc Inerney for A Dooley (48), L O’Donnell for M Hanrahan (53).

Referee: TP Sullivan (Tipperary).

Cork 2-18 Tipperary 3-6

Nine points separated the sides at the final whistle in Kilmallock as an impressive performance saw the Cork U16 team, with first-half goals from Louise O’Neill and Grainne Finn, crowned champions.

Munster chairman Ger Browne presents Cork U16 camogie captain Keeley Goulding.
Amy McCarthy, Amy Sheppard, Ava Fitzgerald and Louise O’Neill all pointed as Tipperary responded with points from Emer Dwan and Daniele Ryan putting the Cork defence under pressure Tipperary cut the deficit with a Ciara O’Hora goal and a point from Danielle Ryan had six points between the sides.

Cork upped the pace with seven points without reply. Kate Fennessy, Amy Sheppard, Lucy O’Connell, Orlaith Cremin, Ava Fitzgerald all on target as Cork led 2-13 to 1-3 at the break.

Cork controlled the second half and ran out easy winners.

Scorers for Cork: K Fennessy 0-5, L O’Neill 1-2, A Sheppard 0-4 (0-1 f), G Finn 1-0, A Fitzgerald, L O’Connell 0-2 each, A McCarthy, O Cremin, A Daly 0-1.

Tipperary: A Bevans 1-1, A O’Kelly, C O’Hora, 1-0 each, E Dwan, D Ryan 0-2 each, S Corcoran 0-1 (45).

CORK: E O’ Sullivan; A Nestor, S Hurley, R Roche; A Daly, L Dunlea, O Cremin; A Fitzgerald, A O’ Neill; A McCarthy, L O’ Neill, A Sheppard; L O’ Connell, K Fennessy, G Finn.

Subs: A McAuliffe for A O’Neill, A Mulkerrins for L O’Neill, A Buckley for G Finn, E Buckley for L O’Connell.

TIPP: D Butler; P Quirke, E Dolan, I Grace; L Purcell, S Corcoran , A Fitzgerald; S Maher, D Ryan; C Shelly, H Butler, C Stakelum; E Dwan, C O’Hora , N Kelly.

