'Barr's move up the football league table as other results go their way

THREE draws, a two-point game and another won by the minimum margin reflected a very competitive round 6 in the Cork Credit Unions County Division 1 Football Leagues at the weekend.

Two of the tied matches came in Division 1A between leaders Ballincollig and Eire Og and joint-second Kiskeam, who shared the spoils with Fermoy.

County champions St Finbarr’s were the chief beneficiaries after their 2-12 to 1-8 win over Newcestown moved them up the table to within two points of Ballincollig.

A 39th minute goal from Colm Scully and another from Ian O’Callaghan, six minutes later, helped the city club surge 2-11 to 1-4 clear as Cillian Myers Murray contributed 0-5, three frees, with Eoin Comyns and Eoghan McGreevey also on target.

A notable feature of the weekend’s football was the impact of holidays, weddings, Confirmations and bar mitzvahs, you know the craic, on clubs.

Ballincollig were one of those affected and yet it didn’t seem to be a factor, when Darragh O’Mahony shoved them 0-7 to 0-2 in front after 38 minutes.

Moments earlier Eire Og lost Ronan O’Toole to a second yellow card, but the Ovens club battled back to earn a 0-8 each draw thanks to Dave McCarthy’s equaliser, six minutes into stoppage time.

Thomas Casey did the same for Kiskeam in their 0-13 to 1-10 draw with Fermoy after Sean O’Sullivan top-scored with 0-4 and Daniel Fitzgerald, Dave Scannell and Casey added 0-2 apiece. Ben Twomey hit 1-4 for Fermoy.

St Michael’s received a timely boost with a 5-13 to 2-10 home win over Castlehaven with five separate goal-scorers, Dan Linehan, Andrew Murphy and Rory O’Shaughnessy all netting inside 18 minutes for a 3-4 to 1-4 lead.

It was 3-7 to 1-6 at the break but a couple of quick-fire goals from Adam Hennessy and Robbie Cotter put Michael’s out of sight at 5-10 to 1-7 after 41 minutes.

Michael Hurley and Cathal Maguire goaled for the Haven, who are involved in a right battle for a top two finish.

Ballincollig lead on 10 points followed by the ’Barr’s (+12) and Kiskeam (+8) on eight, Eire Og on seven, the Haven and Newcestown on six with the Haven having a game in hand.

Despite scoring two goals in the opening six minutes from Damien O hUrdail and Gearoid O Goillidhe, Cill na Martra had to settle for a 2-11 to 1-14 draw away to Carrigaline in Division 1B.

Kevin O’Leary kept up the late equalising drama with his point, two minutes into injury-time, having earlier netted in the first-half for 1-7 to 2-4 and contributing 1-3 in total.

Brian Coakley scored 0-4, three frees, and Nathan O’Keeffe 0-2 while keeper Callum Dungan landed a ’45.

Valley Rovers joined the Gaeltacht club on 10 points, two behind Nemo Rangers, with a 1-11 to 0-8 win over Clyda Rovers, Eoin Delaney claiming the all-important goal.

Next time out it’s a meeting of Cill na Martra and Valleys.

Nemo’s second string top Division 2A on 10 points following a big win over Bantry Blues with three teams on eight, Rockchapel, Dohenys and Glanworth.

The Walsh clan made significant contributions to Kanturk’s exciting 1-21 to 3-8 win over Mitchelstown to lead Division 2B ahead of Knocknagree.

Ian impressed with 0-10, nine from play, while captain Aidan and Colin kicked 0-4 each and James Fitzpatrick added 1-1 to finally break the Town’s dogged resistance.

RESULTS: Division 1 Group A: St Michael’s 5-13 Castlehaven 2-10; Ballingeary 2-13 Mallow 1-15; Fermoy 1-10 Kiskeam 0-13; St Finbarr’s 2-12 Newcestown 1-8; Eire Og 0-8 Ballincollig 0-8.

Division 1 Group B: Carrigaline 1-14 Cill na Martra 2-11; Clonakilty 1-10 Douglas 2-9; Valley Rovers 1-11 Clyda Rovers 0-8; Nemo Rangers w/o O’Donovan Rossa.

Division 2 Group A: Bandon 0-14 Newmarket 3-16; Rockchapel 1-12 St Vincent’s 1-6; Bantry Blues 1-13 Nemo Rangers 5-14; Dohenys 0-15 Macroom 0-8; Glanworth 2-16 Ballydesmond 1-7.

Division 2 Group B: Dromtarriffe 0-11 Castletownbere 3-12; Kanturk 1-21 Mitchelstown 3-8; Bishopstown 0-13 Na Piarsaigh 1-10; Aghabullogue 2-11 Aghada 3-12; Naomh Aban 0-13 Knocknagree 3-16; Naomh Aban 1-15 Na Piarsaigh 1-13.

Division 3 Group A: Adrigole 4-7 Gabriel Rangers 0-14; Kildorrery 1-9 Kinsale 1-13; Iveleary 0-14 Kilshannig 2-8.

Division 3 Group B: Mayfield 3-10 St Finbarr’s 2-10; Boherbue 3-16 Ballinora 0-11; Millstreet 3-14 Glenville 0-5.