Cork boss Shayne Ronayne happy with win but plenty work to do before Munster final with Kerry

THE CORK Ladies footballers are through to the Munster ladies senior football final after their 4-10 to 1-12 win over Waterford at Dungarvan on Sunday, as they now face Kerry in the decider on May 28.

After a tough league campaign, the team and manager Shane Ronayne were determined to lay down a marker in this tie, and that they did.

Ronayne was happy with the win but still felt there was plenty to work on ahead of the final in Killarney.

“Lots of our display we were happy with, others bits we weren’t and I think we certainly have lots of things to work on for the final.

"But the first round of the championship down here in Waterford was never going to be easy, they have got a great spirit, a lot of good players and they work very hard, and at times in the second-half we didn’t match their work rate.

“That’s something we got to look at, but we are happy with the win and we did lots of good things, especially in the first-half.

"We did very well on their kick-out and we got a lot of time into a lot of players. Overall we are reasonably happy.”

Dara Kinry at just 19 made her championship debut as a late replacement for Meabh Cahalane and Ronayne was delighted with her performance.

“She started against Waterford in the league and this was her championship debut and I thought she acquitted herself very well and we are very happy with her.

Cork's Orla Finn is tackled by Waterford's Aine O'Neill and Emma Murray during the Munster ladies SFC semi final at Fraher Field, Dungarvan. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

"But the next few weeks are going to be very busy for her with the Leaving Cert, but we will work around that and see where we can go with it.”

Cork’s ability to convert goal chances was crucial and Ronayne was delighted to see them getting four.

“We were very happy with the goals we got and we could have had a few more with a little luck.

"Even the last goal there that Eimear (Scally) scored was a great team goal so that’s always good to see.

"But overall in the second-half we weren’t happy with the amount of chances we created and that’s something we will look at in the coming weeks before the Munster final which will be a tough test against Kerry down in Killarney,” concluded Ronayne.



